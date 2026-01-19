Triad Mental Health Partners Completes ADHD Awareness Campaign Across North Carolina Campuses

MENAFN - GetNews)



Triad Mental Health Partners has completed a statewide outreach initiative focused on ADHD awareness among college students. Led by psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Tan, the campaign reached 20 colleges and universities across North Carolina during October in recognition of ADHD Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, Dr. Tan and a team from Triad Mental Health Partners visited campuses across the Piedmont Triad and surrounding regions. Programming included classroom visits, campus talks, and open Q&A sessions with students, faculty, and staff. The team worked closely with student affairs offices, counseling centers, and disability services to tailor each session to the campus's needs.

Campuses visited included large public universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges throughout the state.

"College is a critical transition period," said Dr. Tan, a board-certified psychiatrist specializing in neurodevelopmental disorders. "We wanted to start real conversations in environments where these challenges often surface. This outreach reflects our belief that education is prevention."

Dr. Tan noted that the initiative was designed to complement existing campus mental health resources rather than replace them. "Awareness alone isn't enough," he said. "But it's where better access begins."

As part of the campaign, Triad Mental Health Partners also launched an online ADHD resource hub for students and families, featuring screening tools, educational materials, and information about treatment options available throughout North Carolina.

The organization hopes the initiative will serve as a model for other regions seeking to improve mental health outreach on college campuses.

Students and families interested in learning more can visit .