Sergio Gutierrez Returns To The 2026 PGA Show In Orlando As A Featured Live Event Painter

MENAFN - GetNews)



Live, on-site art performances throughout PGA Show week will include a Winter Jam stage collaboration featuring Dustin Lynch, brand-integrated anniversary artwork, and a live portrait honoring PGA Member of the Year.

Sergio Gutierrez of Sergio's Fine Art, a San Diego-based live event painter known for creating artwork in front of audiences in real time, is returning to the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, with live art performances scheduled throughout PGA Show week.

Sergio's Fine Art is built around“Capturing Moments, Creating Memories,” pairing live painting with the energy of major events, brand activations, and corporate gatherings. Sergio Gutierrez creates finished fine art during live performances, turning key moments into a tangible piece that can be displayed, gifted, or auctioned for charitable impact.

During the 2026 PGA Show, Sergio is scheduled to create live artwork tied to PGA Show programming and partners, including a brand-integrated tribute connected to the Orange County Convention Center's 40th anniversary programming with the PGA. Sergio is also scheduled to paint live during PGA Show Winter Jam, an after-hours concert experience featuring country music artist Dustin Lynch, on Thursday, Jan. 22, at The Retreat Stage in Hall E of the Orange County Convention Center.

In addition, Sergio is scheduled to create a live portrait honoring the PGA Member of the Year as part of PGA of America recognition programming during the week.

“Really and truly excited about coming back to the PGA to kick off the event with a unique live painting performance before everyone heads into the exhibit hall” said Sergio Gutierrez, artist and founder of Sergio's Fine Art.“I want the attendees to realize the impact live paintings can make off the course at trade shows like this but also on the course and at charity events like the PGA Hope. Pairing golf and raising funds for our vets has been a huge focus of mine.”

Sergio's Fine Art also supports fundraising through live painting and charity auctions. The organization has helped raise approximately $250,000 for charitable causes, including PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), which supports veterans through the game of golf.

Sergio's Fine Art has produced live work for golf and corporate audiences and has completed private engagements for major brands, including TaylorMade and Titleist. Sergio has also collaborated with professional athletes on charity-focused pieces, including a signed collaboration created live for PGA professional Collin Morikawa.

The PGA Show returns to Orlando from Jan. 20 to 23, 2026, and is trade-only. The event is a partnership between Reed Exhibitions (RX) and the PGA of America.

Winter Jam (Live Painting Performance)

Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026The Retreat Stage, Hall E, Orange County Convention CenterDoors open at 5:30 p.m.; concert begins shortly after 6 p.m.

Admission is complimentary for registered PGA Show attendees with event badges; access is first-come, first-served and not open to the public.

About Sergio's Fine Art

Sergio's Fine Art provides live event painting performances and studio artwork. Sergio Gutierrez is a traveling live event painter based in San Diego, California, known for creating paintings live during events to commemorate milestone moments and engage audiences in real time.

For booking inquiries, media requests, and information about Sergio Gutierrez and Sergio's Fine Art, visit sergiosfineart.