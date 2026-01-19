Pragency.Pk Rolls Out Six New Online Platforms To Bolster Reliable News And PR Support By PR Agency Pakistan

MENAFN - GetNews)In a country where information spreads like wildfire through social feeds and chat groups, finding sources you can count on has become a daily challenge. That's where PRAgency steps in with its latest expansion: the introduction of six fresh websites aimed at delivering straightforward, fact-checked news while extending public relations help to local businesses and voices. This isn't just about adding more sites to the web-it's about creating spaces where Pakistanis can read about their world without the noise, and where companies can share their stories effectively.

The lineup includes ajjtak for quick, no-nonsense updates on current events; com, which breaks down science and health topics in ways that make sense for everyday readers; punjabnews, zeroing in on the stories shaping Punjab's communities; rel="nofollow" href="" co, a spot for thoughtful essays and opinions from writers around the nation; thepakistanipost, covering a broad mix of politics, business, and daily life; and virals, tracking the trends and shares that capture public attention. All these fall under the PRAgency banner, a homegrown operation that's quietly been building its presence in Islamabad since its launch.

Furqan, who started PRAgency a few years back after spotting gaps in how local stories were told online, sees this as a natural next step. "I've watched how people in Pakistan turn to the internet for everything from election results to health advice, but too often, it's a mix of rumors and recycled headlines," he says. "We wanted to build something different-places where the facts come first, and where businesses can connect directly with readers through smart PR. It's about giving back to the community that inspired us."

Pakistan's media scene has grown rapidly in recent years, with more than 100 million internet users scrolling through content daily. Yet, trust in online news remains shaky, with surveys showing that many prefer established TV channels or word of mouth to digital sources. PRAgency aims to change that by focusing on verification and local angles. Each new site employs a small team of editors and contributors who cross-check details before publishing, drawing from on-the-ground reports rather than just aggregating from elsewhere.

Take ajjtak, for instance. Modelled after the idea of "right now" reporting, it promises updates on national and global happenings without the fluff. Whether it's a policy shift in Islamabad or a cricket match turning point, the site keeps things concise and timely. "We know people don't have hours to sift through articles," Furqan explains. "So we cut to the chase, but we make sure every claim has a source."

Then there's com, which covers topics such as public health crises, technological advancements, and environmental issues. In a nation grappling with everything from polio drives to climate shifts in the northern mountains, this platform explains complex ideas simply. Recent pieces have covered the impact of monsoon floods on agriculture and tips for managing diabetes in urban settings-topics that hit close to home for millions.

punjabnews narrows the lens to Pakistan's most populous region. From Lahore's bustling markets to rural farming disputes in Faisalabad, it highlights local governance, cultural events, and economic news. "Punjab drives so much of the country's heartbeat," says a contributor based in the area. "We cover the stories that national outlets might overlook, like community-led initiatives or small business successes."

Thepakistanipost acts as the generalist in the group, blending categories into a single feed. Politics gets equal billing with entertainment and economy, making it a one-stop read for those wanting a rounded view. And virals? It's all about the buzz-memes, social media storms, and cultural phenomena that start online and spill into real life. "Virals aren't just fun; they shape opinions," Furqan notes. "We analyse why something catches on, adding context so it's not just endless scrolling."

What ties these sites together is PRAgency's PR arm. Beyond running the platforms, the company offers services like drafting announcements, managing media outreach, and handling reputation during tough times. For a small startup in Karachi or a nonprofit in Peshawar, this means access to tools usually reserved for big players. "We've worked with clients on everything from product launches to community events," Furqan shares. "Now, with these sites, we can feature their stories directly, reaching audiences who care."

The launch comes at a time when Pakistan's digital economy is picking up steam. With e-commerce booming and social platforms influencing elections, the need for credible content has never been higher. Government efforts to regulate online spaces, like the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, add another layer, making verified sources even more valuable. PRAgency positions itself as a compliant, ethical player that adheres to local laws while promoting transparency.

Behind the scenes, the team in Islamabad includes journalists with years of field experience, tech folks handling site maintenance, and PR specialists who know the ins and outs of local networks. "We're not a massive corporation," Furqan admits. "That lets us stay flexible and responsive to what readers want." Plans are already in motion for user feedback loops, where visitors can suggest topics or flag errors.

Looking ahead, PRAgency envisions growth beyond websites. Mobile apps could bring push notifications for breaking news, while partnerships with schools might introduce media literacy programs. "Education is key," Furqan says. "If we can teach young people how to spot real news, that's a win for everyone." The company also eyes collaborations with international outlets to gain broader perspectives, without losing its Pakistani focus.

This expansion didn't happen overnight. Furqan recalls starting with just a blog and a handful of clients, bootstrapping through word of mouth. "There were late nights figuring out SEO and building contacts," he laughs. "But seeing the first positive feedback made it worth it." Today, with these six sites live, PRAgency is poised to become a go-to for authentic digital media.

Readers can dive in right away-no subscriptions required, though optional newsletters keep you updated. Businesses interested in PR can reach out via the main site. As Pakistan continues to connect more deeply online, initiatives like this remind us that quality content can cut through the clutter.

About PRAgency

PRAgency began as a solo venture in Islamabad, focused on helping local entities craft their messages. Over time, it grew into a full-service provider, now including a suite of news platforms committed to truthful reporting and community engagement.