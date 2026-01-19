Debut Novel Taken 2 Heart Delivers A Gritty, Unflinching Love Story About Trauma, Sacrifice, And The Cost Of Loving Deeply

Queens, NY - Author Joseph A. Aguirre makes a powerful entrance into contemporary fiction with his debut novel, Taken 2 Heart, a raw and emotionally charged story that redefines what it means to love selflessly.

Set against the unforgiving streets of Queens and shaped by real places and lived experience, Taken 2 Heart follows Roberto“Rob” Rico-a scarred, hardened man forged by trauma most never survive. Trained to endure violence and loss, Rob doesn't believe in fairy tales or soft endings. But when an unexpected love forces him to confront the demons he's buried for years, Rob is faced with a truth more dangerous than any war zone: loving someone may require the ultimate sacrifice.

More than a romance, Taken 2 Heart is an unflinching exploration of PTSD, identity, and the quiet rage carried by men who have survived too much. With street-level honesty and emotional intensity, Aguirre delivers a story where love is not perfect or easy-but fiercely real. The novel asks a haunting question that has lingered with the author for decades: What is the true measure of selfless love?

Joseph Anthony Aguirre, raised in Queens, New York, brings authenticity and depth to the narrative, grounding the story in real locations from his childhood. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Old Westbury University and is both a Certified Fraud Examiner and Certified Business Manager. Taken 2 Heart marks his debut as a novelist, born from a question that first struck him in 1999 and never let go-that sometimes love means letting go permanently, not out of weakness, but out of protection.

At the heart of the novel is a man who appears to have everything-success, confidence, charm-but who is quietly unraveling under the weight of unresolved trauma. When Rob chooses to walk away from the woman he loves to save her from a dangerous future, his sacrifice ripples through every life he touches. And when fate closes in, Rob must decide what love truly demands.

Taken 2 Heart is a story for readers who have loved hard, lost deeply, and buried parts of themselves just to survive. It is a testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the devastating beauty of choosing someone else over yourself.

Title: Taken 2 Heart

Author: Joseph A. Aguirre

Genre: Contemporary Romance / Urban Fiction