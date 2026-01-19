HIP Video Promo Presents: Nuke The Soup Premieres New Music Video 'Lost On You' On Music-News
When two people decide to bare their souls to one another completely, love can be one of the most magical forces on Earth. But when communication falters, love can turn torturous and unbearably fragile. Wrapped in a blanket of delicate, wistful acoustic strums,“Lost On You” unravels the struggle of a lover just trying to“keep it all together” as his relationship teeters on the verge of collapse. This narrator doesn't know where it all went wrong-when their connection shifted into misunderstanding-but he can feel the tension and detachment closing in. Left to wonder whether they're on the same wavelength, he asks the difficult questions, unsure if it's already too late to salvage what they once had, only for her to echo his doubts right back. Yet the soft shake of the tambourine and bright synths suggest that not everything has slipped away, because they're still fighting to hold on. Filled with quiet anxiety and tender devastation that seeps through every crack,“Lost On You” gives voice to the many who've felt love lose its way-striving to be heard even as their bond frays and falls apart at the seams.
The landscapes of Aspen, CO, and its surroundings are so beautiful they feel almost dreamlike-a seemingly endless sweep of rolling hills, aspen groves, and open skies. Watching the“Lost On You” music video, directed by Aspen native Danny Brown, is like watching that real-life dream transform into a cosmic wonderland where the imagination can run free. Though Davison begins with his feet firmly on the ground, it isn't long before he lifts off into the clouds, escaping to a place where the form of a mysterious woman lingers in every corner of his mind. The changing seasons only underscore that their time is slipping away, yet Davison never strays far from his guitar or the truth of what he feels. Eventually,“there comes a time when time moves on.” But in this universe, his lover is no“distant memory,” but a beautiful vision-something he can hold onto for just a moment more.
