Meridian Financial LLC Announces The Release Of Fiscally Fit: The Foundations Of Building Wealth Authored By President, Nicole Nguyen

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX - Meridian Financial LLC is pleased to announce the recent publication of "Fiscally Fit: The Foundations of Building Wealth ", a comprehensive guide to financial investments and insurance solutions by the President of Meridian Financial LLC, Nicole Nguyen.

Nicole Nguyen, who has been in the financial advisory business for over 25 years, draws on her extensive experience and knowledge to provide readers with valuable insights and strategies for achieving financial success and security. The book, now available on Amazon, is an essential read for anyone looking to take control of their finances and make informed decisions about their investments and insurance.

As an independent financial advisor, Nicole Nguyen has a deep understanding of the financial landscape and the various factors that can affect investments and insurance solutions. This expertise is reflected in the informative and practical advice shared in "Fiscally Fit". The book covers a wide range of topics, including retirement planning, risk management, tax planning, and more, making it a one-stop resource for all things related to financial stability.

"We are thrilled to share our knowledge and expertise with a wider audience through the publication of 'Fiscally Fit'," says Nicole Nguyen. "Our goal is to empower individuals and families to make informed and confident decisions when it comes to managing their money. We believe that with the right guidance and strategies, everyone can achieve financial success and security."

"We pride ourselves on building long-term relationships with our clients and providing them with tailored solutions that align with their unique financial goals," says Nicole Nguyen. "Our goal is to help our clients achieve financial freedom and peace of mind. With 'Fiscally Fit', we hope to reach a wider audience and help more people take control of their financial future."

About Nicole Nguyen: Nicole Nguyen is an independent financial advisor and the President of Meridian Financial LLC, a leading financial advisory firm based in Houston, TX. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Nicole Nguyen is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve financial success and security through personalized financial planning services. The firm offers personalized and comprehensive financial planning services, customized to meet the specific needs and goals of their clients.

Contact: Nicole Nguyen

Phone: (281) 854-2011

Meridian Financial LLC:

---

Nicole Nguyen is an Investment Adviser Representative of Virtue Capital Management, LLC (“VCM”), an SEC-registered investment adviser, and the principal of Meridian Investments LLC. This book was authored independently by Nicole Nguyen and is provided for general educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation of any specific investment or strategy. VCM did not author or publish this book and does not endorse its content. For tax and legal advice, please contact your qualified tax and legal professional.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.