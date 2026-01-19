South Africa: Basic Education Committee Chairperson Saddened By Deaths Of 13 Learners In Accident

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, Ms Joy Maimela, has noted with grave sadness the devastating road accident involving a private scholar transport vehicle, in which the lives of 13 school learners from the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark areas, south of Johannesburg, were tragically lost.

Ms Maimela said the tragedy is particularly painful given that schools have only been open for three days in the 2026 academic year.

“With only three school days so far in 2026, we are already confronted with this immense loss. It is deeply heartbreaking that parents who entrusted their children to be safely transported to school will now no longer hear their voices or see their smiling faces. We extend our sincere condolences to the parents, families and affected school communities during this unimaginably difficult time,” said Ms Maimela.

Preliminary reports from authorities indicate that the minibus taxi transporting the learners was involved in a collision with a side-tipper truck. The impact reportedly forced the minibus off the road, resulting in the catastrophic loss of life.

Ms Maimela also expressed concern for the five other learners who sustained critical injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment.“We wish the injured learners a speedy and full recovery and hold them and their families in our thoughts,” she said.

The Chairperson further emphasised the importance of psychosocial support for affected learners, families, educators and school communities. She called on the Department of Basic Education, in collaboration with provincial education departments and relevant stakeholders, to ensure that counselling and trauma-support services are urgently made available to help those affected cope with the emotional and psychological impact of the tragedy.

The Chairperson has called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. She said the incident once again highlights persistent concerns regarding the safety and regulation of scholar transport vehicles.

“This tragic loss of young lives underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight, enforcement of road safety regulations and accountability within the scholar transport sector. Authorities are expected to intensify scrutiny in the wake of this incident to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” Ms Maimela said.

