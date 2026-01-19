Zelensky Approved Appointment Of Yelizarov As New Deputy Commander Of Air Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in a message on the president's Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

“There will be a new approach to the use of air defense by the Air Force – in terms of mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and other means of 'small' air defense. This system will be transformed,” the president said.

He also announced that he had approved the appointment of a new deputy commander of the Air Force, Pavlo Yelizarov.

“He is well known in the army – Lazar, a special unit that works effectively. Together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the military command, a new organization for the entire component of such air defense must be developed – and will be developed,” Zelensky added.

