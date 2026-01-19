MENAFN - GetNews) Q: What is the treatment method of sludge fermentation tower?

A: Traditional aerobic fermentation method has many problems in land occupation, odor treatment, and adding auxiliary materials.

At present, sludge aerobic fermentation technology mainly includes dynamic composting, static composting and reactor composting. my country mainly adopts dynamic silo composting and dynamic pile composting. Sludge fermentation tower mainly relies on mechanical system to realize automatic feeding, turning and ventilation of materials, and has the characteristics of high degree of automation, safety and reliability, and high quality of discharge. However, the system is more complex and requires higher design level. The equipment currently used has small processing capacity and low processing efficiency.

Sludge aerobic fermentation has a certain biological passivation effect on heavy metals, but the effect is unstable and the efficiency is low. At present, monitoring the content of heavy metals in sludge is an effective means to control the flow of heavy metals. The materials produced by sludge with excessive heavy metals can be used for landfill covering, and the materials produced by sludge with no excessive heavy metals can be used for agriculture, forestry, fruit industry or landscaping according to actual conditions.

The main purpose of sludge conditioning is to promote the solid-liquid separation of sludge. Among the currently available technologies, the common method is to add coagulants such as ferric chloride, lime or organic polymer flocculants, and sludge incineration ash can also be used as a sludge conditioner. Adding coagulants to turbid liquids such as sludge can promote the coagulation of solid matter and make it easier to separate from water.

Common Sludge Treatment methods for sludge fermentation towers include sludge thickening, sludge conditioning and thermal treatment. Sludge thickening in sludge fermentation towers is a common solid-liquid separation method that can be completed in two ways: solids float to the top of the mixed liquid or settle to the bottom of the mixed liquid. The former is generally called flotation, and the latter is called gravity separation. The purpose of sludge thickening is to separate as much excess water from the sludge as possible before the sludge is digested or dehydrated.

Generally speaking, sludge thickening can effectively reduce the processing capacity required for subsequent sludge treatment units such as digestion and dehydration. The cost saved by subsequent units due to volume reduction is much higher than the setting and operation cost of the sludge thickening unit. Therefore, setting up a sludge thickening unit helps to reduce the total cost of the sludge treatment process.

The above is the editor's introduction to the sludge fermentation tower treatment method and related content! I believe everyone should have understood it. Today, the editor has introduced so much to you. If you still have any questions, the editor will answer you at any time!