Leading Personal Injury Attorney Daniella Levi Launches 24/7 Client Support Initiative For Accident Victims Across New York City

QUEENS, NY - January 19, 2026 - Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C., a premier personal injury law firm serving the New York metropolitan area, today announced the launch of its comprehensive 24/7 Client Support Initiative designed to provide immediate assistance to accident victims throughout New York City.

The new program reinforces the firm's commitment to its "We Fight For You" promise by ensuring that accident victims can access legal support at any hour, recognizing that accidents don't follow business hours.

"When someone has been injured in an accident, immediate access to legal guidance can make a significant difference in the outcome of their case," said Daniella Levi, Founding Partner of Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. "Our 24/7 Client Support Initiative ensures that New Yorkers have access to experienced legal representation exactly when they need it most, regardless of the time or day."

The initiative includes several key components designed to enhance client service and accessibility:



Round-the-clock telephone consultations with experienced personal injury attorneys

Emergency on-site legal representation at hospitals and accident scenes when necessary

Immediate case evaluation and preservation of critical evidence

Multi-lingual support in English, Spanish, Hebrew, and Tagalog Remote video consultations for clients unable to travel due to injuries



This service builds upon the firm's established reputation for client-centered representation. With over 75 years of combined legal experience, Daniella Levi & Associates has successfully handled thousands of personal injury cases, recovering more than $100 million in verdicts and settlements for clients.

"Personal injury cases require prompt attention to detail and evidence gathering," explained Eliyahu Levi, Managing Partner at the firm. "Our expanded availability ensures that crucial case elements are addressed immediately, strengthening our clients' positions from the earliest stages of representation."

The firm specializes in a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, police misconduct, and traumatic brain injuries. Notable settlements include $8.6 million for a products liability case, $7.6 million for medical malpractice, and $5.5 million for police misconduct.

The 24/7 Client Support Initiative is available immediately to all residents of New York City's five boroughs and surrounding areas.

About Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C.

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C. is a distinguished personal injury law firm based in Queens, New York, with six locations serving the New York metropolitan area. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm secures compensation on their behalf. With over 300 Google reviews across their locations, the firm has established a reputation for client satisfaction and successful outcomes. The legal team is committed to fighting for the rights of accident victims and securing fair compensation for their injuries.

For more information, please contact Daniella Levi at.

Contact Information:

Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C.

159-16 Union Tpke, Suite 200

Queens, New York 11366

Phone: (718) 380-7440

Website: