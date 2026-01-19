Silver/Gold Stock Kingsmen Resources (TSXV:KNG) Reports Drilling Confirms Continuity Of Mineralization 70 Meters Down

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire), a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following mining stocks reports on breaking news and trading for silver/gold stock

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) is pleased to report assays from diamond drill holes LC-25-005, LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 drilled on the Soledad mineralized structure. Assays from hole LC-25-010, drilled as an undercut to LC-25-005, were previously reported on September 24, 2025.

Highlights:

LC-25-005: 15.7 meters @ 74 g/t Ag Eq (46 g/t Ag) in alteration zone (107.5-123.2m) including:

Upper zone: 704 g/t Ag Eq (460 g/t Ag) over 0.35m (108.5 - 108.85m)

Lower zone: 1379 g/t Ag Eq (848 g/t Ag & 0.87g/t Au) over 0.6m (115.6-116.2m)

Increasing width and grade of the silver mineralization in LC-25-010 (previously reported) clearly show the potential at depth for untested significant high grade silver mineralization:

1,028 g/t Ag Eq over 1.45 meters (455 g/t Ag) from 190.25-191.70m including 1,742 g/t Ag Eq over 0.70 meters (770 g/t Ag) from 190.85- 191.55m

Holes LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 intersected old workings where the Soledad mineralization had been mined out by ASARCO. This accounts for the absence of Soledad mine mineralization in hole LC-25-006 and LC-25-007

High-grade silver intersection in LC-25-006, and the high-grade silver and gold intersections in LC-25-007, coupled with wide alteration show, show potential for untested silver and gold mineralization along strike and at depth

President, Scott Emerson, commented, "Holes LC-25-005 and LC-25-010 show the significant silver mineralization is increasing in width and is open at depth and on strike. As well, the high-grade silver intersection in LC-25-006, and the high-grade silver and gold intersections in LC-25-007, show untested potential along strike and at depth. These four holes confirm continuity of mineralization that is open along strike and at depth."

Holes LC_25-005, LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 were drilled to test for Soledad mineralization at depth. LC-25-006 and LC-25-007 intersected old workings where the Soledad mineralization had been mined out by ASARCO. LC-25-005 did not intersect any old workings. The geological sequence consists of variably sheared and interbedded arenite and lutite. The lutite is more ductile and deformation is most clearly seen in this rock type. Alteration comprises green chlorite-epidote-nontronite and sericite with pyrite-calcite veinlets, sphalerite-(galena) veinlets, grey to white bleaching +/- disseminated pyrite (mm-cm) size. Alteration varies from 5 - 80% of the core, frequently appears "foliated" and appears to be preferentially developed in ductile lutites and. Disseminated pyrite is preferentially developed in arenite.

LC-25-010, drilled as an undercut, intersected a 13.5 meter wide zone grading 64.3 g/t silver (178.35-191.70m) including 1.45 meters grading 455 g/t silver (190.25-191.70m) and 0.7 meters grading 770 g/t silver (Figures 1, 2 and 3) and Table 1. The intersection is approximately 70 meters down dip and below the intersection in LC-25-005. In common with the other holes the mineralization contains high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony as well as indium (Table 1). Significant gold of 0.60 g/t is associated with an arsenopyrite rich zone.

Hole LC-25-005 intersected two zones of high-grade silver within a 15.3 meter alteration zone (Figures 2 and 3).

Upper zone:460 g/t Ag over 0.35m (108.5 - 108.85m)

Lower zone: 848 g/t Ag & 0.88g/t Au over 0.6m (115.6-116.2m)

Both zones carry high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony (Table 2). This unmined mineralization is interpreted to be part of the Soledad zone mineralization that was mined by ASARCO.

Hole LC-25-006 was drilled as 50-meter step out to the SW (Figure 2). The Soledad zone has been mined out (104.3-105.9m) (Figure 4 and Table 2). Remnant footwall mineralization of 472 g/t silver over 0.30m was intersected. The mineralization contains high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony.

Hole LC-25-007 was drilled as a 50 meter step out to the NW (Figure 2). The Soledad zone has been mined out (118.1-120.1m) (Figure 5 and Table 2). Remnant footwall mineralization of 115 g/t silver and 0.49 g/t gold over 0.25m was intersected as well as 0.34 g/t gold over 1.0m. The mineralization contains high levels of zinc and lead, as well as anomalous levels of pathfinder elements arsenic, bismuth and antimony (Table 4). The mineralization is within a 100-meter-wide zone of alteration from 51.5-118.1m above the mined out area and from 120.1-151.4m below it. The width of the alteration zone in LC-25-007 is significantly wider than in holes LC-25-005 and LC-25-006 and indicates potential for additional mineralization along strike.

