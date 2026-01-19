Rohini Acharya Attacks Nitish Govt Over Women's Safety Questions Law And Order In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 19 (IANS) Amid the growing political storm over women's safety in Patna, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar government, questioning its claims of good governance and the state's law and order situation.

Taking to social media, Rohini advised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to suspend his ongoing“Samriddhi Yatra” and assess the ground reality in Bihar.

Her remarks have once again intensified the political atmosphere in the state.

In her post, Rohini wrote,“Chief Minister, suspend your travels... open your eyes and see how daughters are becoming victims of rapists almost every day under your rule. The series of rape cum murder incidents involving daughters continues unabated even in the capital city, Patna.”

She further referred to recent incidents involving women's hostels, stating that the alleged incident at Shambhu Girls Hostel a few days ago had already tarnished Bihar's image. She said that now the incident at Perfect Girls Hostel, located on Fraser Road in Patna, has once again deeply shaken the state.

Questioning the Chief Minister directly, Rohini asked,“Is our Bihar-the birthplace and maternal home of Goddess Sita-no longer safe for mothers, sisters, and daughters?”

She went on to say,“Shame on the government and the ruler under whose system daughters are being assaulted continuously without fear of the law, police, or administration.”

Following Rohini Acharya's remarks, a sharp exchange between the ruling party and the opposition is expected to intensify.

Opposition parties are increasingly cornering the state government over the recent incidents, while public concern-particularly among parents-has grown over the safety of girls' hostels in Patna.

Several voices have demanded stricter monitoring and enhanced surveillance of hostels across the city.

According to information available, the incident at Shambhu Girls Hostel came to light on January 6.

On the same day, another NEET aspirant living at Perfect Girls Hostel on Fraser Road under the Gandhi Maidan police station area reportedly died under suspicious circumstances.

Family members of the deceased alleged that there were injury marks on her neck, but the police failed to take note of them and allegedly pressured the family to cremate the body. The family has alleged foul play in the case.

The deceased student was a resident of Goh block in Aurangabad district. The matter is currently under investigation.

Patna Police, however, said in this case that an FIR has been registered against two individuals, and one of them has been arrested.