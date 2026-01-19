Sharjah Ruler Announces New Al Ashkal Neighbourhood In Khorfakkan

Sharjah's Ruler announced a new neighbourhood in Khorfakkan on Monday, January 19, which is set to have hundreds of homes.

Called 'Al Ashkal Neighborhood', it will be located in Jabal Al Ashkal near Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled.

Recommended For You

The leader revealed the road leading to Al Rafisa will be paved. Meanwhile, these homes, located on the mountain, will differ in their features from those overlooking the sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, called on the people of Khor Fakkan city not to worry about the depletion of residential land in the city.

He highlighted that while people think the homes in the Al Harrā' area have been completely exhausted, there are 270 homes under construction in two groups, including 120 homes in Al Madhifī, whose sites have been received by the Housing Department.