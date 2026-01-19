403
Albania Invited to Join Gaza Peace Board as Founding Member
(MENAFN) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has revealed he received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join a newly established international body tasked with overseeing Gaza's transitional governance, dubbed the Peace Board.
Rama publicly acknowledged the invitation through a weekend social media post, characterizing it as significant international recognition that underscores Albania's expanding influence on the world stage.
He confirmed Albania's status as a founding member of the initiative.
"The board will be one of a kind. There has never been anything like it!" Trump wrote in the invitation, which Rama shared on social media. "I look forward to working with you, long into the future, toward the goal of establishing lasting world peace, prosperity and greatness for all."
The correspondence indicates that participating nations may designate authorized representatives to attend the board's sessions.
Rama joins a growing list of world leaders who have acknowledged receiving comparable invitations. Officials from Canada, Türkiye, Argentina, Hungary, Vietnam, Paraguay, and additional countries have confirmed they were approached about the initiative.
The White House announced that Trump will chair the Peace Board. Other designated members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The framework envisions Gaza being administered during a transition phase by a Palestinian technocratic government under the Peace Board's supervision.
Draft charter documents reviewed by The New York Times and other US media outlets indicate Trump is soliciting countries to commit beyond an initial three-year period, contingent on contributions exceeding $1 billion during the board's inaugural year.
In parallel, the White House unveiled an 11-member executive board designed to assist the technocratic administration in Gaza.
The executive body includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, UN Special Coordinator Sigrid Kaag, UAE Minister of International Cooperation Reem Al-Hashimy, and Israeli-Cypriot businessman Yakir Gabay, among other appointees.
