FIR Lodged Over 'Forged' Letter In Sarbananda Sonowal's Name

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) An FIR was registered on Monday in connection with a controversial letter circulated in the name of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal, purportedly suggesting"course correction" ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

A senior official said the complaint was lodged on Monday at the Parliament Street Police Station here by an authorised official of the Union Ministry, acting on the directions of Sonowal. Following the registration of the case, the matter has been handed over to the Delhi Police's Public Information Technology and Regulatory (PITR) unit for a detailed probe.

The letter, which has seen wide circulation on social media platforms, is claimed to have been written on Sonowal's official letterhead and addressed to the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The contents of the document allegedly refer to the prevailing“ground situation” in Assam and propose certain corrective steps in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

However, Sonowal has categorically rejected any link to the letter, terming it“entirely fake, fabricated and misleading”.

In a statement, the Union Minister asserted that neither he nor his office had issued such a communication, and described the episode as a serious criminal act involving forgery, impersonation and misuse of official government identity.

“This document has nothing to do with me or my office. It is a clear attempt to mislead the public and tarnish the image of constitutional authorities,” Sonowal said. He added that law enforcement agencies have been urged to investigate the matter on priority and take stringent legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the forged letter.

The Union Minister also appealed to the media and the general public to exercise caution, advising them not to circulate or rely on unverified material and to confirm information only through official and credible sources.

Police officials said the FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code dealing with forgery, impersonation and the dissemination of false information.

Efforts are currently underway to trace the origin of the document, identify the digital trail of its circulation and fix accountability.

The incident has assumed significance as Assam moves closer to Assembly elections, amid growing concerns over the misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation during politically sensitive periods.