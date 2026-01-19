Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won the GAMIVO Game of the Year 2025 title

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gamers voted Clair Obscur the GAMIVO Game of the Year in 2025. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was second, and Ghost of Yotei took the bronze medal.

Sliema, MALTA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 edition of GAMIVO Game of the Year, an annual award organized by one of the most popular digital distribution services, ended with yet another great success for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The phenomenal RPG received almost 40% of all the votes.







12 great games were nominated for the GAMIVO GOTY 2025 award

GAMIVO annually organizes Game of the Year to let gamers pick the best title released in a given year.

“We prepare the shortlist of nominees based on our community's opinions and GAMIVO sales numbers, because saying that we vote with our wallets is particularly accurate in gaming. When the voting starts, everything is in the gamers' hands,” explains GAMIVO CRO, Paweł Zemka.

Praised titles such as Elden Ring and Astro Bot won the title in the past. Now, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 joins this prestigious group. The voting began in mid-December and ended in January.

“As usual, the voting was very popular, and gamers eagerly supported their favorite titles. Nonetheless, the results were kind of surprising. Obviously, Clair Obscur was among the front-runners, but given the overall quality of all nominated games, we assumed that the race would be fierce until the very end. Yet, the breathtaking adventure with Maelle, Gustave, Verso, Lune, and Sciel overshadowed the competition,” remarked Paweł Zemka.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 received a staggering 39.9% of all voices. The second place also went to a role-playing game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. 18.2% of players pointed out the second chapter in the saga of Henry of Skalitz as the best release of 2025. Ghost of Yotei, a sequel to the praised Ghost of Tsushima, rounded up the podium with 7.86%.

Here are the final standings:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 39.9%Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 - 18.2%Ghost of Yotei - 7.9%Hollow Knight: Silksong - 6%Split Fiction - 5.2%Death Stranding 2: On the Beach - 4.6%Blue Prince - 4.1%Donkey Kong Bananza - 3.9%Silent Hill f - 3.7%Dispatch - 2.7%Hades - 2.2%Megabonk - 1.5%

The complete standings are also available on the GAMIVO gaming blo.

“Even though the disproportions were significant, all 12 nominated games are remarkable and helped make 2025 an incredibly great year for gamers. The list of already announced upcoming releases and rumored shadow drops suggests that 2026 can also provide video game enthusiasts with many unforgettable virtual adventures,” concludes the GAMIVO representative.

Clair Obscur won the race for the GAMIVO GOTY title

About GAMIVO

GAMIVO is an online platform that was created for gamers, but today, its offer extends far beyond the world of gaming. Hence, among the over 200 thousand digital products available on you can find video games for all platforms, software, and gift cards that let you top up your wallet in your favorite online shop or streaming service. Such a diverse offer, flawless shopping process, and everlasting desire to develop have made the platform, founded in 2017, become one of the market leaders in the sector.

Press Inquiries

Andrzej Bazylczuk

[at]