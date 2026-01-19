Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Quantum Biopharma Ltd. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (“CIBC”) and Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”), and their broker-dealer subsidiaries (together, the“Defendants”). The action alleges that Defendants defrauded investors by placing and executing manipulative trades designed to artificially deflate the price of Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (“Quantum”) (NASDAQ: QNTM) securities.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that sold Quantum securities between January 6, 2021 and October 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/QNTM.

Quantum Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants repeatedly entered thousands of spoofed sell orders designed to create the false appearance that Quantum's stock price was declining;

(2) These manipulative orders were calculated to-and did-deceive or induce investors to sell their shares at artificially depressed prices;

(3) After driving the market price down, Defendants purchased Quantum shares at these artificially deflated levels, positioning themselves to profit from the scheme; and

(4) As a result of Defendants' misconduct, investors, including Plaintiff, were improperly induced into selling their shares at artificially depressed prices.

What's Next for Quantum Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Quantum you have until February 23, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Quantum Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Quantum Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

