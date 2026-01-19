Australian Open 2026: Djokovic Wins 100Th Match As Shang Juncheng And Swiatek Reach Second Round (Round-Up)

MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Jan 19 (IANS) Novak Djokovic, the most successful player in the Grand Slams, marked a triumphant return to his most successful event at the Australian Open in Melbourneon Monday, adding another historic milestone with his 100th victory at the hard-court major. The former No. 1 in the ATP Rankings delivered a near-flawless display to defeat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-2, 6-2, sealing his 100th career victory at Melbourne Park.

In the night session at Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic was in vintage form and produced several eye-catching shots, blasting 17 winners and having only six unforced errors in an ominous start to a campaign he hopes culminates in a record 25th grand slam title. The Serb will play Francesco Maestrelli in the second round.

"Tonight's performance was definitely great. I cannot complain about anything," said Djokovic, who won his 100th match at the Australian Open.

"I mean, what can I say? I like the sound of it (centurion)...I always give my best whenever I am on the court. Obviously, history-making is a great motivation -- particularly the last five to ten years of my career. Once I got myself in a position that I could eventually create history, I was even more inspired to play the best tennis, and that is what I've done," said Djokovic after his match.

Earlier, Australia's main hope, Alex de Minaur, fed off a partisan crowd at Rod Laver Arena in his 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 win over American Mackenzie McDonald. There is much pressure on World No.6 de Minaur, who has never gone beyond the last eight at a major, while it is 50 years since an Australian men's singles player lifted the trophy on home soil.

"It's about me taking that next step and believing in my abilities, and that's going to be the only thing that's going to allow me to ultimately take that next step," de Minaur said.

Daniil Medvedev, a three-time beaten finalist, and Andrey Rublev also progressed. But seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime has become an early casualty after retiring from his opening match against Nuno Borges with cramp.

In the women's draw, Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue produced a gutsy effort against Swiatek, who battled through 7-6 (5), 6-3 in two hours. Second seed Swiatek is chasing an elusive Australian Open title to complete her slate of major trophies.

But the Pole struggled at times to counter the aggressive play of the 130th-ranked Yuan, who did require medical attention in the third set due to a back issue. "I was a bit rusty in the beginning, and she took the opportunity," said Swiatek, who had 35 unforced errors. "Many ups and downs, I have some stuff to work on."

Third seed Coco Gauff brushed aside Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with Serbia's Olga Danilovic, who progressed on day one after a three-set win over 45-year-old wildcard Venus Williams.

Gauff endured an erratic performance, but her trademark speed was notable as she eyes a third grand slam title. "At this point, I just want to win the tournament, so if I lose in the first round or in the final, I don't think I would be satisfied," Gauff said.

American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova made a statement with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Simona Waltert of Switzerland. "Last year was a great year, and trying to bring some confidence and a lot of great moments into this year," Anisimova said, who has reached the final of the last two Grand Slams.

An aggressive Shang Juncheng ensured China would have a men's player in the second round of the Australian Open, while Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek started their title quests with contrasting victories on Monday.

There were three Chinese players in action on a busy second day at a warm Melbourne Park, with Shang stealing the show after overpowering former top-10 player Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-0 in two hours and 52 minutes. Shang, 20, blasted 63 winners and will next face Botic van de Zandschulp, who upset 27th seed Brandon Nakashima in four sets.

But compatriot Bu Yunchaokete, China's highest-ranked men's player, was troubled by a wrist injury in his 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1 loss to 21st seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada. The match took a dramatic turn when the world No.120 tumbled in the second set tiebreak, and he bravely battled on, but could not halt Shapovalov's rampant serve. Shapovalov, a former world No.10, will play 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in the second round.

Meanwhile, men's second seed Jannik Sinner will start his quest for a third straight Australian Open title on Tuesday, with four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka also in action. Chinese players Wu Yibing, Wang Xinyu, and Zhang Shuai will be playing their first round matches on day three.