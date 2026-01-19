Outdoor Commercial Grills Market Projected To Reach US$ 7.13 Billion By 2035, Supported By Hospitality And Foodservice Expansion Says Astute Analytica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The outdoor commercial grills market will expand as outdoor dining becomes permanent, driven by smart, energy-efficient equipment, stricter codes, sustainability priorities, and deeper partnerships between manufacturers, foodservice chains, designers, and distributors offering integrated grill solutions.

Chicago, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global outdoor commercial grills market size was valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 7.13 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The outdoor commercial grills market in 2025 is a robust, evolving ecosystem. It has successfully pivoted from a post-pandemic recovery phase to a sustainable growth trajectory. With a market value pushing toward $4.06 billion by 2034, the sector is driven by a hospitality industry that recognizes outdoor dining is not a trend, but a permanent revenue stream. For manufacturers, the winners will be those who can blend the rugged durability required by chefs with the smart technology demanded by modern operations.

Key Findings



North America accounts for the highest 45% share of outdoor commercial grills market.

By product type, the freestanding grills segment accounted for the largest market share of 52.1% in 2025.

By fuel type, the gas grills segment held the highest market share of 41.2% in 2025.

By application, the outdoor cooking segment captured the largest market share of 44.3% in 2025.

By end user, the restaurants segment accounted for the largest market share of 43% in 2025. By distribution channel, the direct sales segment commanded the largest market share of 56.2% in 2025.

By Product Type: Freestanding Grills Commanding 52.1% Share Through Asset Scalability

Capital Asset Flexibility and Franchise Standardization Drive Segment Growth

The freestanding grills segment maintains its leading position in outdoor commercial grills market as multi-unit operators increasingly prioritize capital agility over permanent build-outs. Franchise groups seeking to scale quickly across varied lease formats favor equipment that remains on their balance sheet as movable Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E) rather than immovable leasehold improvements that are forfeited when a location closes or relocates. This approach aligns with a market environment where lease terms are shortening and landlords retain tighter control over structural modifications.

Freestanding grills enable chains to standardize cooking platforms across diverse site footprints, which simplifies training, food safety protocols, and maintenance planning. The ability to redeploy units from underperforming stores to new growth markets further improves asset utilization. As municipal permitting processes for masonry or built-in installations grow more stringent, operators increasingly view modular, freestanding systems as the fastest path to upgrade outdoor capacity without construction delays, preserving both speed and strategic flexibility.

By Fuel Type: Gas Grills Securing 41.2% Share Via Utility Infrastructure Reliability

Supply Chain Stability and Menu Versatility Solidify Gas as Primary Fuel

Barbeque Gas grills continue to secure the largest fuel-type share in the outdoor commercial grills market because they align operational reliability with evolving culinary expectations in a way few alternatives can match. For high-volume restaurants, hotels, and caterers, a hard-plumbed gas line removes the day-to-day uncertainty of sourcing, storing, and replenishing bagged or bulk solid fuels. This predictability is especially important during peak seasons, when any disruption in fuel availability can cascade into service delays, shortened menus, or lost covers.

At the same time, modern gas grill platforms have evolved beyond simple open burners into sophisticated cooking systems, incorporating infrared zones, multi-ring burners, and fine-tuned temperature controls. These enhancements give chefs the confidence to execute a broad spectrum of dishes, from seared steaks to gently charred vegetables, on a single piece of equipment. In jurisdictions tightening emissions and air-quality rules, gas's cleaner combustion profile relative to particulate-heavy fuels also reduces regulatory risk, making it a pragmatic long-term choice for operators planning multi-year equipment cycles.

By Application: Outdoor Cooking Capturing 44.3% Share By Maximizing Revenue Density

Revenue Per Available Seat Hour (RevPASH) Optimization Fuels Expansion

Outdoor cooking has emerged as a preferred application in the outdoor commercial grills market because it directly links equipment decisions to measurable revenue efficiency. When operators position grills and cooking lines in visible patio or terrace zones, they transform previously underleveraged real estate into performance space that actively attracts and retains guests. The spectacle of live grilling naturally increases dwell time and check averages, as guests linger for another drink or shared plate while they watch food being prepared. At the same time, reallocating specific menu categories-such as grilled proteins, skewers, or appetizers-to an outdoor station helps relieve pressure on the main kitchen, smoothing ticket times during busy periods.

This redistribution in the outdoor commercial grills market enables restaurants to turn tables faster without compromising quality, lifting Revenue Per Available Seat Hour (RevPASH) rather than merely adding seats. Advances in weather-resilient canopies, wind screens, and heating solutions now allow many operators to keep these outdoor cooking zones active for more months of the year, extending the payback window for their investment and strengthening this segment's momentum.

By End User: Restaurants Driving 43% Share To Leverage Premium Menu Pricing

Menu Premiumization and Flavor Differentiation Anchor Restaurant Spending

Restaurants remain the dominant end user across the outdoor commercial grills market because outdoor grilling supports both top-line growth and brand differentiation in a highly competitive dining landscape. Guests increasingly associate open-flame cooking with craftsmanship, freshness, and authenticity, making grilled menu items an ideal vehicle for premium positioning. When a restaurant installs a visible outdoor grill, the equipment becomes part of the storytelling-guests see chefs at work, smell the smoke, and connect that sensory experience with a higher perceived value on the plate.

This allows operators to justify premium pricing on steaks, seafood, and signature grilled dishes, helping offset rising labor and ingredient costs. Outdoor grills also give restaurants a flexible platform for limited-time offers and seasonal themes, such as summer grill festivals or regional BBQ nights, which help combat menu fatigue.

By tying equipment investments to marketing, flavor innovation, and experiential dining, restaurants use outdoor commercial grills not just as a back-of-house tool, but as a front-of-house asset that underpins their competitive positioning in 2025.

Global Hospitality Project Pipelines Drive Massive Equipment Capacity Requirements

From a market standpoint, the record pipeline of 15,820 hotel projects, numerous chain restaurants and 2,438,189 rooms positions outdoor commercial grills market as a derived-demand beneficiary of global hospitality CAPEX. Developers' explicit focus on alfresco F&B to lift revenue per square foot means grills, ventilation, and support systems are now embedded in core project specifications rather than optional alternates. The United States, with 6,378 active projects and hubs like Dallas at 204 projects, emerges as a priority geography for key-account targeting and distribution footprint expansion.

The flow of 2,226 hotel openings in 2024, combined with 6,231 projects under construction and 5,717 in early planning, creates a staggered installation curve, supporting multi-year revenue visibility for equipment vendors. For investors and strategists, this deep backlog signals a sustained replacement and new-build cycle, justifying capacity additions, regional assembly or stocking points, and long-term OEM–developer partnerships to lock in specification preference at the design stage.

Raw Material Valuation Trends Impact Manufacturing Margins and Pricing

The current metal pricing environment is a structural driver of ASPs in the outdoor commercial grills market, margin profiles, and competitive dynamics in the outdoor commercial grills category. Cold-rolled coil at about USD 2,850 per ton and stainless 304 near USD 1,900 per metric ton compress gross margins and push manufacturers toward value-engineering, price escalators in contracts, and tighter SKU rationalization. Peaks such as USD 2,120 per ton stainless steel and nickel at roughly USD 15,200 per ton validate the need for hedging strategies and long-term supply agreements, which larger players can negotiate more effectively than smaller rivals.

Finished-material benchmarks-Grade 304 plate at USD 1.99 per pound and bare bright copper at USD 4.27 per pound-explain why burners, manifolds, and wiring-heavy components increasingly anchor premium positioning. In competitive terms, sustained high input costs raise barriers to entry, encourage consolidation, and favor brands that can pass through price increases while still defending perceived value with durability and performance claims.

Corporate Financials Reveal Strong Cash Flow Among Major Manufacturers

Financial reports from 2024 highlight the economic health of key players in the Outdoor commercial grills market. Middleby Corporation reported net sales of USD 1,014 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone. Operational efficiency is evident in their liquidity. Middleby generated record operating cash flows of USD 687 million for the full year 2024. The fourth quarter contributed significantly to this total. During Q4 2024, the company generated USD 240 million in operating cash flow. Such liquidity empowers these manufacturers to invest heavily in R&D and inventory expansion.

Profitability metrics remain robust despite economic headwinds. Middleby reported a record Adjusted EBITDA of USD 251 million for Q4 2024. Shareholder value is being actively prioritized. The company repurchased USD 16.4 million of common shares during the same quarter. Demand visibility is also high. The backlog for Middleby's Residential Kitchen Equipment Group stood at USD 106.7 million at the end of 2024. Competitors are seeing similar scale. Weber Inc.'s peak revenue was recorded at USD 1.3 billion in 2024. These figures confirm that leading manufacturers possess the capital required to dominate the premium outdoor sector.

Global Logistics and Freight Volatility Influence Final Unit Costs in Outdoor Commercial Grills Market

Shipping heavy stainless steel equipment incurs significant logistical expenses. The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Rotterdam reached USD 2,539 in December 2025. Transpacific routes were even more costly. Freight rates for the Shanghai to New York route hit USD 3,293 per container in late 2025. The Drewry World Container Index stood at USD 2,182 per 40ft container in mid-December 2025. These logistics costs are directly absorbed into the wholesale pricing structure of the Outdoor commercial grills market.

Volatility earlier in the cycle provided a warning for future planning. From January to July 2024, rates on the Shanghai-South America route peaked at USD 9,026 per TEU. US routes saw similar spikes. Shipping a 40ft container from Shanghai to Los Angeles cost USD 6,441 in mid-2024. The East Coast premium was evident. The Shanghai to New York rate reached USD 7,552 during the mid-2024 peak. Supply chain managers reacted by stockpiling. Major US retailers front-loaded cargo in 2024, leading to high inventory levels entering Q1 2025. Logistics strategies must account for these fluctuating indices to protect margins.

Industry Trade Events Signal High Buyer Engagement and Innovation

B2B engagement metrics for 2025 suggest strong forward momentum. The 2025 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo is projected to host over 1,700 buying companies. Manufacturers view these events and exhibition as critical sales channels for the Outdoor commercial grills market. More than 300 exhibiting companies are confirmed for the 2025 industry showcase. Professional density is high. The event anticipates over 5,500 industry professionals will attend the 2025 show in New Orleans. These gatherings serve as the primary arena for closing distribution deals for the upcoming season.

Recent events set a positive precedent for attendance. The 2024 HPBExpo in Nashville ran for 3 days, serving as the launchpad for current models. Regional networking remains vital. The HPBAC Canadian Reception in Feb 2024 drew 150 attendees to a specific networking event. Major conglomerates utilize these platforms to unveil flagship technology. Middleby showcased its 2024 innovations at The NAFEM Show. Recognition drives sales. Hestan earned VESTA awards for "Best Gas Grill" and "Best in Show" for their built-in lines. Industry validation continues to drive brand preference among commercial buyers.

Outdoor Commercial Grills Market Major Players:



Backyard Pro

Blackstone

Crown Verity

Dyna Glo

Holstein Manufacturing

Kamado Joe

Louisiana Grills

Magikitch'n

Meadow Creek

Nuke BBQ

Old Country BBQ Pits

Pit Boss Grills

R&V Works

South Pride

Weber Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



Freestanding Grills

Built-In Grills Portable / Mobile Grills

By Fuel Type



Gas Grills

Charcoal Grills

Electric Grills Hybrid Grills

By Application



Outdoor Cooking

Grilling & Barbecue

Fast Food & Quick Service Entertainment & Hospitality

By End-User



Restaurants

Hotels & Resorts

Catering Services

Food Trucks/Mobile Kitchens Event Venues

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales

Retail Stores Online Sales/E-Commerce

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

