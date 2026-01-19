MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Holmium oxide market presents growth opportunities in diverse applications, manufacturing advancements, and regional expansion. Key drivers include technological innovations and demand from end-use sectors, while challenges focus on supply-demand dynamics and regional disparities. Future trends forecast growth potential across regions.

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Holmium Oxide (CAS 12055-62-8) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report on Holmium oxide provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Holmium oxide market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.

It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.

The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Holmium oxide.

The Holmium oxide global market report covers the following key points:



Holmium oxide description, applications and related patterns

Holmium oxide market drivers and challenges

Holmium oxide manufacturers and distributors

Holmium oxide prices

Holmium oxide end-users Holmium oxide downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:



What were the main trends of the global Holmium oxide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Holmium oxide market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Holmium oxide market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Holmium oxide market during 2025-2029? What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. HOLMIUM OXIDE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information

2. HOLMIUM OXIDE APPLICATIONS

3. HOLMIUM OXIDE MANUFACTURING METHODS

4. HOLMIUM OXIDE PATENTS

5. HOLMIUM OXIDE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Holmium oxide market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Holmium oxide supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Holmium oxide market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.

6. MANUFACTURERS OF HOLMIUM OXIDE

6.1. Holmium oxide manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Holmium oxide manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Holmium oxide manufacturers in North America

6.4. Holmium oxide manufacturers in RoW

7. SUPPLIERS OF HOLMIUM OXIDE

7.1. Holmium oxide suppliers in Europe

7.2. Holmium oxide suppliers in Asia

7.3. Holmium oxide suppliers in North America

7.4. Holmium oxide suppliers in RoW

8. HOLMIUM OXIDE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Holmium oxide market

8.2. Holmium oxide supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Holmium oxide market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)

9. HOLMIUM OXIDE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Holmium oxide prices in Europe

9.2. Holmium oxide prices in Asia

9.3. Holmium oxide prices in North America

9.4. Holmium oxide prices in RoW

10. HOLMIUM OXIDE END-USE SECTOR

