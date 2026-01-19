Global Land-Based Defense Equipment Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Growth Drivers, And Trends Through 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The land-based defense equipment sector has experienced significant expansion in recent years, driven by numerous advances and increasing demand across global defense forces. This overview explores the current market valuation, key growth factors, regional trends, and prominent product categories shaping the future of this vital industry.

Steady Market Growth and Projected Expansion in the Land Based Defense Equipment Market

The market for land-based defense equipment has shown robust growth and is anticipated to continue this trajectory. It is expected to rise from $46.33 billion in 2025 to $49.57 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This increase has been fueled by greater procurement of armored and battle vehicles tailored for ground operations, wider adoption of cutting-edge turrets, remote-operated weapon stations, and cannon systems, as well as enhanced deployment of land-based radars and sonar technologies that improve battlefield awareness. Additionally, advancements in armor packages and active protection systems have boosted survivability, and the expansion of small weapons manufacturing supports ongoing infantry modernization efforts.

Download a free sample of the land based defense equipment market report:



Forecasted Surge and Future Outlook for the Land Based Defense Equipment Market

Looking further ahead, the market is projected to expand even more rapidly, reaching $67.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1%. The expected growth stems from the increasing demand for next-generation land combat platforms equipped with integrated digital systems, the spread of autonomous and remotely controlled defense machinery, and breakthroughs in sensor fusion and targeting technologies that enhance operational efficiency. Rising defense budgets allocated to modernizing ground forces, along with the development of lightweight, modular armor and weaponry that improve mobility, also contribute to this positive outlook. Key trends anticipated to influence the sector include artificial intelligence and autonomous intelligence, robotics and smart mobility, Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), smart infrastructure with connected ecosystems, digitalization, cloud computing, big data, cybersecurity, enhanced armored vehicle modernization, increased integration of active protection systems (APS), wider use of remote weapon stations, growth in precision-guided land-based missile systems, and higher procurement of lightweight modular small arms.

Defining the Scope of Land Based Defense Equipment

Land-based defense equipment encompasses a range of support and auxiliary tools used during ground defense operations, primarily weapons and their associated systems. This includes key components such as turrets, remote-operated weapon stations (ROWS), cannons, missiles, armor packages, and active protection systems designed to enhance the survivability and effectiveness of military assets on the battlefield.

View the full land based defense equipment market report:



Economic Growth Catalyzing Demand in the Land Based Defense Equipment Market

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of this market is the improving economic conditions in emerging economies. Increased disposable incomes in these regions have positively impacted defense spending and equipment procurement. For instance, India's strong economic performance-growing at 8.2% in FY23/24 and projected to maintain around 7% growth in the following years according to the India Development Update report published by the World Bank in September 2024-is expected to support demand for defense equipment, including land-based systems, throughout the forecast period.

Regional Market Landscape and Growth Patterns in Land Based Defense Equipment

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest market region for land-based defense equipment. Meanwhile, Western Europe is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast years. The market analysis covers several key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and growth opportunities across the globe.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Land based Defense Equipment Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Military Land Vehicles Market Report 2026



Air Based Defense Equipment Market Report 2026



Land based Defense Equipment Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: