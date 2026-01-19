Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Report 2026: $19.2 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$12.78 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Volkswagen AG Toyota Motor Corporation Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. SK Innovation Co. Ltd. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited LG Energy Solution Ltd. Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd. Barton Malow Company EVE Energy Co. Ltd. Northvolt AB VinFast Auto Ltd. Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited BMZ Batterien-Montage-Zentrum GmbH Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co. Ltd. Microvast Holdings Inc. Forsee Power SA Electrovaya Inc. Amplify Cell Technologies LLC SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
