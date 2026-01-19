Advancing Quality Of Life For Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Communities: Canadian Hearing Services Awards Four New Research Grants

Toronto, ON – January 19, 2026 – Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation, the research arm of Canadian Hearing Services, has awarded four new research grants totaling $368,756 to leading institutions across Canada and beyond. Since its launch in 2022, CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation has awarded $1,466,744 in grants, strengthening its role as a key driver of innovation and evidence-based solutions. These grants support research aimed at improving the quality of life of Deaf and hard of hearing people through technological advancements and new approaches in both hearing health and Deaf studies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050 nearly 2.5 billion people are projected to have some degree of hearing loss. This reality highlights why innovative research and practical solutions are needed now more than ever.

This year's award recipients are tackling key issues affecting accessibility, communication equity, social participation, and hearing health outcomes. Each funded project reflects our commitment to advancing research that has a direct and lasting impact on the lives of Deaf and hard of hearing people.

“On behalf of Canadian Hearing Services, I am pleased to congratulate this year's grant recipients. These outstanding researchers are helping us drive meaningful progress that supports Deaf and hard of hearing communities worldwide,” says Julia N. Dumanian, President & Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Hearing Services.“We are proud to bring together the resources, expertise, and passion needed to create impactful change that improves and advances the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals.”

We are honored to present the following principal investigators and their host institutions with CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation Research Grants:

Andrew Wister, Ph.D., Simon Fraser University (Grant Award: $97,866)

Staying connected: How social support, social participation, social isolation, and loneliness can make a difference in hearing care access and outcomes. This project will provide new information about the connections between hearing loss and social relationships, and the importance of hearing care access for overall health. Learn more.

“This research project, funded by Canadian Hearing Services' Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation, will advance our understanding of the complex associations of hearing loss, social isolation, and social participation among our growing aging population in Canada. We hope that our results will help to direct innovations in practice and policy to enhance hearing loss resilience among aging individuals,” said Andrew Wister, PhD, Director, Gerontology Research Centre at Simon Fraser University.

Marlene Bagatto, Au.D., Ph.D., The University of Western Ontario (Grant Award: $94,337)

Advancing Pediatric Hearing Healthcare in Canada: Exploring the role of risk factor screening and social determinants to improve equity. This project will inform policies and practices aimed at improving hearing healthcare for children across Canada, ultimately reducing health inequities and improving developmental outcomes for children born with hearing loss. Learn more.

Philippe Fournier, Ph.D., Université Laval (Grant Award: $90,400)

Measuring the pleasantness/loudness of natural sounds & the functional impact of noise on hearing aid and cochlear implant users. This project will explore how hearing aid and cochlear implant users adapt to noise and could drive improved rehabilitation strategies that validate patient experiences and optimize device use in noisy environments. Learn more.

Danielle Glista, Ph.D., The University of Western Ontario (Grant Award: $86,153)

Global Partnerships for Sustainable Virtual Hearing Healthcare. This project will design and improve a family-focused virtual care toolkit to support hearing aid services for children who are Deaf and hard of hearing. Learn more.

The winning projects were rigorously evaluated by our Grant Review Panel, comprised of established national and international researchers from around the globe.

We are excited to announce that on January 26, 2026, CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation will begin accepting Letters of Intent for the two-year funding cycle beginning in fall 2026. Visit the Funding Application page for more details.

About the Research Grants

CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation funds research that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals and aligns and supports the following research areas of focus: Hearing Health, Hearing Science, Deaf Studies, and Quality of Life.

Research funding applications are reviewed by a Grant Review panel comprised of national and international researchers. Our Research & Innovation Advisory Council, comprised of senior researchers, acts as observers and strategic advisors to ensure a fair and transparent awards process, making recommendations to the Board of Directors on Full Applications approved for funding.

View the full list of Grant Review Panel members here.

About Canadian Hearing Services Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation

CHS Global Partnerships for Research & Innovation is a non-profit organization and strategic leader in the advancement of research and innovation that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing individuals. As the research and innovation arm of Canadian Hearing Services, it supports intellectual inquiry by providing research grants that address multifaceted issues related to hearing loss and facilitates innovative solutions for the sector.

