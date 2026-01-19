Military Laser System Market Report 2026: $8.25 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Laser System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The military laser system market is experiencing significant growth, with the market size projected to increase from $5.4 billion in 2025 to $5.89 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This surge is driven by heightened R&D investments in directed-energy weapons, a growing need for precision targeting solutions to minimize collateral damage, rising counter-drone requirements, advancements in beam control, and successful military trials.

Forecasts indicate that the market will continue to expand, reaching $8.25 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the deployment of laser-based counter-drone and missile-defense systems, demand for modular laser platforms, and the development of high-energy laser systems. Emerging trends include power scaling for hard-kill engagements, miniaturization for portability, and the integration of non-lethal laser dazzlers for defensive applications.

Increased defense budgets are fueling this growth, as nations boost military capabilities in response to rising geopolitical tensions. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure reached $2.718 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4% increase year-on-year. These budgets support advancements in high-energy weapons, precision targeting, and threat neutralization, enabling modernization of armed forces worldwide.

Leading companies like Lockheed Martin Corporation are innovating with next-generation laser weapons, such as a 500 kW-class laser weapon launched in August 2023. This system aligns with the U.S. Department of Defense's Modular Open System Approach for seamless integration across platforms. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, these systems offer high-precision targeting with minimal delay, crucial for modern combat scenarios.

Collaborations are also prominent, as seen with MBDA Inc. and Leonardo S.p.A.'s partnership to develop laser systems for naval applications, targeting threats from drones at sea. These initiatives are enhancing naval defense through scalable solutions for existing and new vessels.

The competitive landscape includes major players such as RTX Corporation, Boeing Company, General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, and others actively contributing to market dynamics. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth in the upcoming period.

However, global trade relations and tariffs impact the market, affecting production costs and lead times, particularly in regions dependent on cross-border sourcing. Despite these challenges, localization of manufacturing and investment in domestic supply chains could foster resilience and innovation.

The military laser system market report provides comprehensive insights, encompassing market statistics, growth forecasts, and strategic recommendations. It covers various product types, applications, and regional analyses, offering a holistic view of the industry. The market profile includes sales of laser-based counter-drone systems, beam control subsystems, and more, valued at 'factory gate' prices, encompassing related services as well.

Report Scope



Product Type: Laser Designator, LIDAR, 3D Scanning, Laser Weapon, and more.

Deployment Mode: Fixed, Mobile, Portable Installation.

Laser Wavelength: IR, UV, Visible Light Systems.

Application: Target Designation, Ranging, Guided Munitions.

End User: Defense, Homeland Security, Aerospace. Key Companies: RTX Corporation, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman

Key Attributes:

