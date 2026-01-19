Airport Robots Market Report 2026: $3.67 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Robots Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The airport robots market is set for rapid growth, projected to increase from $1.7 billion in 2025 to $1.98 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 16.8%. This surge is primarily driven by the early adoption of airport robots to enhance passenger assistance, streamline operations, and support ground logistics. The robots are increasingly used for tasks such as towing airplanes and providing navigation and information services through greeter devices. The deployment of baggage handling automation and cleaning robots in high-traffic areas further illustrates the market's expansion.

Looking towards 2030, the market size is forecasted to reach $3.67 billion, growing at a CAGR of 16.7%. Key factors fueling this growth include the rising demand for multilingual passenger guidance and the integration of AI to augment autonomous functions. Investments in valet and personal assistance robots, coupled with the expansion of smart airport initiatives, are spearheading this development. Technological advancements are paving the way for safer and more efficient robot operations, promoting their use even in regional and smaller airports.

An increased number of air travelers is a significant factor driving this upward trend. Eurostat highlighted that in 2023, the EU experienced a 19.3% increase in air passengers compared to 2022, escalating to 973 million travelers. This rise in air traffic underscores the critical role of robots in enhancing passenger experience by offering efficient and contactless services. Robots facilitate smoother travel by delivering goods to gates and streamlining various procedures.

Major players in the market are innovating to improve safety and efficiency, exemplified by the introduction of advanced firefighting and rescue robots. In June 2025, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in India launched a next-generation firefighting robot, part of its ARFF initiatives, capable of remote-controlled operations across complex terrains, improving operational safety and effectiveness.

Strategic corporate maneuvers further illustrate the market's dynamism, as seen in October 2024 when HL Robotics SAS acquired Stanley Robotics SAS. This acquisition aims to enhance HL Robotics' presence in the autonomous parking sector, leveraging Stanley's expertise in autonomous valet parking systems and infrastructure to meet burgeoning urban mobility demands.

Leading the charge in the industry are companies like ABB Ltd., Avidbots Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., and LG Corporation, among others. North America was the largest market regionally in 2025, with Asia-Pacific slated as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The global trade environment is impacting the market, with tariffs increasing costs for importing advanced robotics components, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, these tariffs have sparked innovation, fostering local manufacturing and providing regional players opportunities to develop cost-effective solutions for airport operations.

The comprehensive market research report provides an in-depth analysis of airport robots, covering optical components statistics, industry trends, opportunities, and competitive analysis. It offers a thorough perspective on the industry's present state and future outlook.

The report covers a wide range of applications for airport robots, including passenger assistance, baggage handling, and security operations, with market participation from countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Humanoid and Non-Humanoid Robots, various airport applications.

Subsegments: Service, Security, Baggage Handling, Cleaning, and Delivery Robot.

Companies Mentioned: ABB Ltd., Avidbots Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., and many more leaders in the industry.

Regions in Focus: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others.

Key Attributes:

