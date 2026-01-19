Qatar Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Rebound At An AAGR Of 4.6% During 2027-2029, Supported By Investments In Renewable Energy, And Water Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Qatar's construction sector presents key opportunities in renewable energy and infrastructure projects, driven by government budget increases and strategic investment plans. Growth is supported by initiatives in solar power, LNG export expansion, and low-carbon solutions, aligning with long-term national sustainability goals.

The "Qatar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report

Qatar's construction industry was expected to expand by 5% in real terms in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026, supported by investments in renewable energy and transportation infrastructure sectors, coupled with investments in the 2025 Budget.

According to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), Qatar's construction value-add grew by 6.6% year-on-year (YoY) in H1 2025. Overall, it grew by 1.4% in 2024. Growth will also be supported by the 2025 Budget, which includes a total expenditure of QAR210.2 billion ($57.7 billion), marking an increase of 4.6% compared to the 2024 Budget allocation.

The analyst expects the industry to rebound at an annual average growth rate of 4.6% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in renewable energy, and water infrastructure projects. By 2030, Qatar aims to install distributed solar generation of up to 200MW and expand its renewable power capacity to approximately 4GW, as part of the Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy (QNRES); the government also aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 27% and have carbon-zero footprint by 2050.

In October 2025, the state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy announced that it plans to invest QAR428 billion ($117.6 billion) by 2027, highlighting its commitment to becoming a major global partner in the energy transition. This extensive investment scope includes expanding liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacities, enhancing low-carbon energy solutions, and diversifying QatarEnergy's international trade activities.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Qatar, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

