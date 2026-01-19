Dubai Culture Launches Dubai Art Season 2026



Held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture Showcasing exceptional experiences that reflect Dubai's creative leadership

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 January 2026: Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of Dubai Art Season 2026. Running from 21 January to 26 April 2026, the season brings together a diverse programme of artistic and entertainment events and festivals taking place across the emirate.

The launch comes as part of Dubai Culture's ongoing commitment to nurturing the arts ecosystem, strengthening its contribution to enriching the local cultural landscape, and making art accessible to all. This, in turn, enhances Dubai's global competitiveness and reinforces its position as a global centre for the creative economy.

Dubai Art Season 2026, held under the theme 'Take a walk on the art side', will commence alongside the 18th edition of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, taking place from 21 to 27 January 2026 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Bringing together a distinguished group of writers, creatives, and thinkers from around the world, the festival - ranked among the world's top ten literary festivals - will present a rich programme of inspiring stories, meaningful dialogue, and interactive activities. Highlights include 'Desert Stanzas' and 'Arabian Nights: Poetry and Law'. Dubai Culture will sponsor the BilEmirati and Translation strands, celebrating the contributions of Emirati writers, intellectuals, and translators, both established and emerging, and highlighting their vital role in creating dialogue between cultures and enriching the local cultural scene.

On 24 and 25 January, Alserkal Avenue will host the Al Quoz Arts Fest, held with the support and strategic partnership of Dubai Culture in Al Quoz Creative Zone. The festival will feature a diverse selection of musical performances, exceptional cultural experiences, art exhibitions, live creative showcases, and family-friendly entertainment, offering visitors a fully integrated cultural and artistic experience.

In parallel, Dubai Culture will celebrate visual arts, performance, design, public art, technology, and creative programmes through the 14th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, under the theme 'Imagining Dubai: Identities of the Future'. Taking place at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood from 23 January to 1 February 2026, the festival will present a distinctive selection of artworks by Emirati artists, UAE residents, and GCC creatives, alongside musical performances, workshops, and inspiring panel discussions.

The season's programme will also include the 20th edition of Art Dubai, hosted at Madinat Jumeirah from 18 to 20 April 2026, attached to the theme 'The Future, the Past and the Present'. Visitors will be able to explore more than 100 contemporary and digital galleries from 35 countries, presented within a multidisciplinary and cross-cultural programme, with 36 exhibitors participating for the first time.

In addition, the 12th edition of World Art Dubai will take place from 22 to 26 April 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, providing art enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire artworks at accessible price points, encouraging art collecting, promoting visual literacy, and supporting emerging talent.

Throughout January and March, Dubai Opera will present a series of musical and theatrical performances showcasing the creativity of regional and international talent across the performing arts and music sectors.

Dubai Culture will also continue to celebrate artistic identity in the UAE through the retrospective exhibition 'Observers of Change', at Etihad Museum until 30 June 2026. The exhibition features approximately 60 artworks from the Barjeel Art Foundation collection, highlighting the contributions of pioneering and contemporary artists who have lived and worked in the UAE since 1971, and tracing the evolution of the country's artistic practice over five decades.

The season further includes the exhibition 'Birds of Verse', organised by L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, running until 25 April 2026, which explores the dialogue between Islamic art and Western jewelry during the 19th and 20th centuries, presenting more than 150 exceptional works from over 20 institutions. The agenda of Dubai Art Season features a range of experiences presented by Arte Museum at Dubai Mall, alongside year-round programmes by Theatre of Digital Art at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, in addition to a wide selection of exhibitions hosted across Alserkal Avenue and Jameel Arts Centre.

