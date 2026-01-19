MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) The FUTR Corporation Appoints Technology Financier G. Scott Paterson to its Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board Successful Serial Entrepreneur, Former Vice Chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange Steps Forward in Expanded Role.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make real-time payments, today announced the appointment of G. Scott Paterson to its Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

"Scott brings exceptional public company experience to The FUTR Corporation with unparalleled capital markets expertise in the technology space, as well as a strong reputation in strategy, business development, financial management and governance," said Michael Hilmer, Vice Chairman of FUTR.

Mr. Paterson conceptualized FutureVault and led the conceptualization and incubation of FUTR as a division of FutureVault before it becoming publicly listed in the Spring of 2025. He recently disclosed an ownership position in excess of 10% of The FUTR Corporation, reflecting long-term alignment with the Company and its stakeholders. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Chairman of the TSX Venture Exchange.

He currently serves as Executive Chairman of FutureVault Inc., Chairman of QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU). Mr. Paterson previously served for 21 years on the Board of Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LION), including as Chair of its Audit & Risk Committee, and continues to serve within the Lionsgate universe as a Board member of Entertainment One Canada Ltd. Throughout his career, he has served on Boards of Directors of public companies listed on the NYSE, TSX, TSXV, AIM (UK) and CBOE exchanges.

"The monetization of consumer data has created trillion-dollar valuations for companies like Google and Meta," said Paterson. "While these platforms deliver significant value to their users, they do not share in the economics of that value creation. One of the core premises of the FUTR Agent App is that consumers should participate directly in the monetization of their personal information, and our App makes that possible."

The FUTR Agent App is built on two core premises: that consumers should participate directly in the monetization of their personal information, and that intelligent, agent-driven applications will become central to personal life management. The App enables users to securely upload documents, earn FUTR Tokens for their participation, and use intelligent document processing to surface answers, insights, and required actions from their documentation, including routine administrative tasks such as bill payments, saving users meaningful time.

Michael Hilmer will transition from Chairman of the Board to Vice Chairman of the FUTR Board of Directors and Vice Chairman of the Company. In this role, he will play a leadership role in enterprise and brand partnerships and M&A while continuing to support senior executive planning and strategy as the Company prepares to scale commercially in 2026. Mr. Hilmer brings more than 30 years of experience building and rapidly scaling companies, along with an extensive network expected to support FUTR's growth.

"2026 plans to be a blockbuster year for the Company as the FUTR Agent App will move from its current closed beta to its public launch. We will also see the continued maturation of the FUTR Token which is now live in the Agent App closed beta," Paterson added: "I would like to thank Michael Hilmer for his intensity, discipline and fundamental belief in The FUTR Corporations' vision and ability to execute at scale, as well as his leadership as Chairman and I look forward to continuing to work with him as Vice Chairman as the Company moves into its next phase of growth."

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Agent App uses advanced AI and intelligent document processing to help consumers unlock the financial value of their personal information. By enabling users to monetize their data and instantly access key documents and insights, the App saves meaningful time and simplifies everyday financial tasks.



