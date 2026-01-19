Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market Worth $40.93 Billion By 2032 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the "

Browse 200 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 320 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2025 Market Size: USD 32.77 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 40.93 billion CAGR (2025–2032): 3.2%

Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market Trends & Insights:



Gasoline particulate filters are expected to be the fastest-growing product type during the forecast period.

Passenger cars are expected to be the largest vehicle type during the forecast period. North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Technical advancements in exhaust aftertreatment systems, including compact SCR and DPF modules, thermally stable catalyst substrates, and optimized exhaust flow designs, are enabling precise conversion of NOx and particulates within tightly packaged engine architectures. These innovations support integration with high-output turbocharged engines, hybrid powertrains, and compact passenger vehicles while maintaining backpressure control and fuel efficiency. Market growth is also driven by increasingly stringent global emission regulations and the rising penetration of diesel and gasoline direct-injection engines. Real-world emission compliance requirements, validated through on-board diagnostics and sensor feedback, are accelerating demand for advanced aftertreatment solutions.

Gasoline particulate filters are expected to be the fastest-growing product type during the forecast period.

Gasoline particulate filters (GPFs) are the fastest-growing segment in the exhaust aftertreatment system market, primarily driven by the rapid global penetration of gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines. GDI's share in global gasoline passenger car production increased from approximately 45–50% in 2021 to 60–65% by 2024, led by Europe and China, and is expected to exceed 75–80% by 2032 as OEMs continue downsizing and turbocharging strategies. Growth in GDI adoption is supported by stringent particulate number limits under Euro 6d/Euro 7 and China 6/7, alongside fuel economy and CO2 reduction mandates that favor high-pressure direct injection over port fuel injection. Compared to GDI, gasoline direct fuel (GDF/port injection) engines offer lower particulate emissions but are increasingly disadvantaged in terms of efficiency and performance, accelerating the shift toward GDI platforms. Looking ahead, sustained GDI penetration, tighter real-world emission enforcement, and the expansion of gasoline fleets in the Asia Pacific and emerging markets will structurally support long-term demand for GPF systems across OEM and aftermarket channels.

Passenger cars are expected to be the largest vehicle type during the forecast period.

The passenger cars segment represents the largest market for exhaust aftertreatment systems, including SCR, DPF, and catalytic converters, driven by high production volumes and extensive global deployment. OEMs such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, and Honda procure these systems from suppliers like Bosch, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, and Ecocat India, integrating them with engine control units to achieve compliance with Bharat Stage VI, Euro 6, or equivalent standards. For instance, the Hyundai Creta is equipped with a DPF system manufactured by Faurecia, while the Tata Harrier uses an SCR module supplied by Ecocat India. SCR-equipped engines utilize diesel exhaust fluid (DEF/AdBlue) for effective NOx reduction, particularly in higher-displacement diesel powertrains. This installed base of passenger cars generates continuous demand for component replacements and retrofits. The supplier-to-OEM framework enables precise integration of aftertreatment modules with engine management systems, optimizing emissions control while minimizing impact on combustion efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

North America is the second fastest-growing market for exhaust aftertreatment systems, driven by fleet renewal, regulatory enforcement, and technological advancements across both on-road and off-highway segments. Major OEMs, such as PACCAR, Freightliner, Peterbilt, and Kenworth, manufacture powerful diesel trucks that cater to both commercial and racing sectors. These trucks increasingly incorporate advanced aftertreatment technologies, such as SCR, DPF, and catalysts, to meet stringent emissions standards set by the EPA and California Air Resources Board (CARB). The demand for these technologies is rising as older truck fleets are replaced and freight traffic continues to grow. Additionally, the rising use of gasoline direct injection vehicles is driving the demand for gasoline particulate filters. The high utilization rates of cars also contribute to faster wear on catalysts, filters, and sensors, thus increasing the frequency of aftermarket replacements. Moreover, growing infrastructure investment is boosting the demand for construction and mining equipment, further driving the need for compliant aftertreatment systems.

Top Companies in Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market:

The Top Companies in Exhaust Aftertreatment System Market

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: