EU Announces Emergency Session Over Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats
(MENAFN) The European Council announced it will hold an extraordinary gathering in the coming days to deliberate on US President Donald Trump’s proposal to enforce tariffs tied to Greenland, according to the body’s president on Sunday.
"Given the significance of recent developments and in order to further coordinate, I have decided to convene an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in the coming days," Antonio Costa wrote on the US social media platform X.
He explained that EU nations, after consultations, “reconfirm our strong commitment” to unity, adherence to international law, respect for territorial integrity and national sovereignty, as well as solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. He also emphasized shared transatlantic priorities in peace and security in the Arctic, particularly through NATO.
Costa further stated that members reaffirmed their collective view that tariffs “would undermine transatlantic relations and are incompatible with the EU-US trade agreement,” while also stressing their determination to resist any form of pressure and to continue constructive engagement with Washington on matters of mutual concern.
This statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, declaring that Washington would impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, increasing to 25% in June, unless an arrangement is reached for what he described as the “complete and total purchase of Greenland” by the US.
