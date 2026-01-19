403
Putin’s envoy to meet with US delegation on sidelines of WEF in Davos
(MENAFN) Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is scheduled to meet with US officials on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to media reports.
Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported on X that Dmitriev will hold discussions with US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Tuesday. The talks are expected to focus on the US president’s plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Dmitriev has made several visits to the US since Trump took office a year ago, negotiating measures to restore bilateral relations and halt the fighting between Moscow and Kiev. His most recent trip in December included two days of meetings with Witkoff and Kushner, which both sides described as “constructive.”
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities look forward to hosting Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow, although the date for that visit has not been set. Bloomberg previously reported the trip could occur this month.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Witkoff six times in 2025, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Meanwhile, Kiev’s lead negotiator Rustem Umerov confirmed that discussions with the US on a diplomatic solution for Ukraine will continue at the WEF, held Monday through Friday.
Trump, who addressed the forum via video link in 2025, is expected to attend in person this year.
