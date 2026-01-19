(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Romios Announces Shareholder Approval of Name Change to Oreterra Metals Corp. and Share Consolidation January 19, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: Romios Gold Resources Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters voted upon at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on Friday, January 16, 2026, were overwhelmingly endorsed by shareholders, including a proposed name change to Oreterra Metals Corp. and a proposal to authorize a share capital consolidation of "up to" 10 pre-consolidation shares for 1 new post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation"). As per guidance delivered by the Company on December 15, 2025, the Company is now in the process of pricing a post consolidation private placement financing (the "Financing"). Further guidance on the Financing, the Consolidation, and timelines to formal adoption of the new name and a trading start thereunder, will be announced in the near future. The proposed Financing and the Consolidation will be subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. About Romios Gold Resources Inc. A restructuring process has been underway at Romios for the past half-year. The purpose of this restructuring effort has been to improve the Company's market appeal, such that it is better positioned to raise the new capital required to complete the initial phases of drilling at the Trek South prospect recommended by the Technical Report. A broad range of geosciences applied to the Trek South prospect in the period since 2021 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential. Additional wholly-owned Company property interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, ), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, ). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. For further information visit or contact:

