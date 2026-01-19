Rainfall Reaches 70% Of Annual Average By Late Winter Quarter, Says JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) -- Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Raed Khattab said the current rainy season has exceeded typical levels in most parts of the Kingdom, reaching about 70% of the annual rainfall average by the end of the third quarter of the 40 days of winter, locally known as the al-Murabba'aniyah, signaling an improving season.Khattab said western and central areas recorded elevated rainfall ranging between 70% and 100% of their annual averages, while parts of the eastern central regions and the southern Jordan Valley exceeded their seasonal norms.He said northern areas reached between 55% and 66% of their annual average, while the central and eastern Badia recorded between 51% and 70%. The southern Badia registered between 61% and 80% of its annual average, he added.Khattab said rainfall totals varied across the southwestern regions, ranging from 47% to 97%, noting that limited parts of these areas remain below their expected levels for this time of year.He said the season to date is higher than the expected seasonal average in most parts of the Kingdom, with positive implications for water reserves and the agricultural sector.