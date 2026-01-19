Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Special Assistant To Japanese Foreign Minister, Ambassador In Charge Of Reconstruction Of Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met on Monday with Special Assistant to the Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador in charge of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, HE Okubo Takeshi, who is visiting the State of Qatar.

Discussions during the meeting centered on avenues for advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as a range of matters of shared interest.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the importance of concerted regional and global efforts to ensure the full enforcement of the ceasefire accord in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for sustainable peace and the desired stability in the region.