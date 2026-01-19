Global Clothing & Footwear Industry Report 2025: Market Size, Key Trends, Regional Performance, Consumer Attitudes, Category Insights, Competitive Landscape 2019-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in clothing and footwear include leveraging the robust growth of online sales, driven by AI innovations, and focusing on quality over quantity as consumers adopt capsule wardrobes. Exploring secondhand apparel markets and aligning strategies with emerging consumer trends offer further potential.

The global clothing & footwear market showcased subdued growth of 0.7% in 2024 as consumers were wary of spending on non-essentials due to high inflation and economic uncertainty. The market is forecast to see slightly greater growth of 2.2% in 2025 as global consumer sentiment has started to recover, allowing demand for apparel to resurface.

However, growth in the market will be subdued, remaining at 2.2% in 2026 as consumer sentiment remains brittle and consumers focus on buying fewer, better-quality items to create capsule wardrobes, and as secondhand apparel continues to gain traction. The sector's growth will be propelled by the online channel which is forecast to outpace the overall clothing and footwear market with a CAGR of 3.5% between 2024 and 2029 to achieve a penetration of 29.2%, with in sales by 2029.

Growth in the global apparel market is forecast to pick up in 2025, following stagnant growth in 2024

The online market will continue to outperform, driven by technical innovations such as AI Asia Pacific will register timid growth out to 2029, hindered by economic struggles in China

Explore new opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand

Investigate current and forecast trends in clothing and footwear to identify the opportunities offering the most potential Understand who the main competitors are in the global clothing and footwear market and their price positioning

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Key Trends in the Global Clothing & Footwear Market



Drivers & Inhibitors

Investment in AI enables retailers to improve efficiency and cut costs

Rising tariffs are pressuring apparel retailers to restructure supply chains

Formalwear resurges alongside growing preference for versatile clothing Strategies for Success

3. Global Market Size, 2019-2029

4. Regional Performance, 2019-2029

5. Category Performance, 2019-2029

6. Competitive Landscape: Market Shares & Retailer Profiles



Top 20 Retailers 2022 & 2023

Retailers in Focus: Adidas

Retailers in Focus: Primark

Retailers in Focus: H&M

Retailers to Watch

Methodology Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured



Zalando

H&M

Mango

Old Navy

Shein

Temu

Nike

Farfetch

ASOS

PrettyLittleThing

Alo Yoga

Tala

Vuori

On

Hoka

Adidas

Zara

UNIQLO

Louis Vuitton

Skechers

New Balance

Primark

Puma

Hermes

Lululemon

Chanel

Levi's

Target

Jordan

Decathlon

Tommy Hilfiger

Represent

Onitsuka Tiger

Satisfy Dissh

