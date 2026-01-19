Beauty Functional Foods Market Report 2026-2032: New Revenue Opportunities, $3.68 Billion Global Industry Roadmap, Competitive Benchmarking Analysis
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Beauty Functional Food Market, by Form
8.1. Bars
8.2. Gummies
8.3. Liquids
8.4. Powders
8.5. Softgels
8.6. Tablets
9. Beauty Functional Food Market, by Ingredient
9.1. Biotin
9.2. Ceramides
9.3. Collagen
9.4. Hyaluronic Acid
9.5. Omega-3
9.6. Vitamin C
10. Beauty Functional Food Market, by End User
10.1. Generation Z
10.2. Men
10.3. Millennials
10.4. Senior Consumers
10.5. Women
11. Beauty Functional Food Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Beauty Clinics & Spas
11.1.1. Aesthetic Clinics
11.1.2. Dermatology Clinics
11.1.3. Spas
11.2. Drugstores
11.2.1. Chain Drugstores
11.2.2. Independent Drugstores
11.3. Ecommerce
11.3.1. Company Owned Websites
11.3.2. Online Retail Platforms
11.3.3. Social Commerce
11.4. Pharmacies
11.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
11.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
11.5. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
11.5.1. Organised
11.5.2. Unorganised
12. Beauty Functional Food Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Beauty Functional Food Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Beauty Functional Food Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Beauty Functional Food Market
16. China Beauty Functional Food Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. Amorepacific Corporation
17.6. Amway Corporation
17.7. Blackmores Limited
17.8. By-Health Co., Ltd.
17.9. DSM-Firmenich AG
17.10. Fancl Corporation
17.11. Glanbia plc
17.12. GNC Holdings, LLC
17.13. Haleon plc
17.14. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
17.15. Kao Corporation
17.16. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
17.17. Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
17.18. Nestle S.A.
17.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
17.20. Oriflame Holding AG
17.21. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
17.22. Shiseido Company, Limited
List of Figures: 12 Figures
List of Tables: 275 Tables
