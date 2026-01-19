TNH Announces“Summer Sessions” Live Podcast Tour - Jay Walker & Shawn Murphy Take The Show On The Road This Summer

Multi-city run will bring TNH's live, unfiltered podcast experience to audiences across the U.S. - featuring Jay Walker and Shawn Murphy on stage together, city to city, all summer long

Produced by WOAHRAE and TEN97 Group

DALLAS - HOUSTON - ATLANTA - CHARLOTTE - WASHINGTON, DC - PHILADELPHIA - NEW YORK CITY - CHICAGO - DETROIT - NASHVILLE

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TNH is officially hitting the road. This summer, Jay Walker and Shawn Murphy will launch the TNH“Summer Sessions” Live Podcast Tour, a multi-city run bringing their signature chemistry, unfiltered comedy, and real-life conversations to live audiences across the United States- recorded live, in the room, with the crowd as part of the show.

The tour will be produced by WOAHRAE and TEN97 Group, reinforcing the duo's commitment to delivering a premium live experience while keeping the on-stage energy authentic and raw. Designed as a culture-forward live podcast event, “Summer Sessions” features Jay and Shawn only on stage-no rotating cast, no distractions-just the duo fans know for fast-paced humor, fearless commentary, and a best-friends-since-the-7th-grade dynamic that turns every episode into a moment.

In addition to the tour announcement, TNH confirmed that a new season of The TNH Show will air this summer on the iHeartPodcast Network, giving fans new weekly episodes alongside the live tour energy.

JOINT STATEMENT FROM JAY WALKER & SHAWN MURPHY

In a joint statement, Jay Walker and Shawn Murphy said:

“This summer, we're taking TNH to the people. The live energy hits different-when you're in the room, you're part of the episode. This tour is just us, city to city, bringing the laughs, the real talk, and the moments you can't script. And on top of that, we're coming back with a brand-new season of The TNH Show on the iHeartPodcast Network. It's a big summer for TNH-period.”

A LIVE PODCAST EXPERIENCE BUILT FOR THE ROOM

Unlike traditional stage shows, TNH“Summer Sessions” is built like a real live taping: fans will experience the full energy of an episode being recorded in real time-complete with crowd-driven moments, on-the-spot reactions, and surprise turns that only happen when two outspoken hosts are live in front of their audience.

Each stop will feature a signature show structure designed to keep the night moving and keep the crowd involved, including:



Unfiltered Hot Topics and culture commentary

Storytime segments inspired by real-life moments and wild situations

Audience participation moments that make every city's show unique

Signature games and rapid-fire debates built for big reactions A closing stretch engineered for memorable moments and viral-ready highlights



The goal is simple: make every show feel like“your city's episode.” No two nights will be identical.

TOUR CITIES (DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED)

The TNH“Summer Sessions” Live Podcast Tour will visit the following cities this summer:



Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Washington, DC

Philadelphia, PA

New York City, NY

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI Nashville, TN

Additional tour details-including venues, ticket on-sale information, VIP experiences, and showtime specifics-will be released soon.

WHAT FANS CAN EXPECT

TNH“Summer Sessions” is positioned to be more than just a live show-it's a tour designed for real-time recording, community energy, and digital momentum. The show experience is built to deliver both an unforgettable in-person night and high-impact content that translates online.

Tour features and fan experiences may include:



VIP and premium ticket options (details forthcoming)

Photo opportunities and limited-edition tour merchandise

City-specific moments created exclusively for each crowd

A content approach built for high-volume social clips and weekly episode drops A live taping atmosphere where the audience becomes part of the episode



From the walkout to the final outro,“Summer Sessions” is a full-night experience designed for fans who want to be part of the moment-not just hear about it later.

A BIG SUMMER ACROSS LIVE + AUDIO

With the live tour on deck and a fresh season of The TNH Show airing this summer on the iHeartPodcast Network, TNH is building a full-season moment across both live entertainment and audio, giving fans multiple ways to experience the duo at their peak.

The tour is also expected to generate steady momentum across platforms through live recordings, behind-the-scenes moments, and city-by-city highlights that allow every stop to become its own cultural checkpoint.

“This isn't a tour where we show up, do the same script, and leave,” the duo added.“We're building real nights. Real moments. Real interaction.”

STAY CONNECTED

Fans are encouraged to follow Jay Walker and Shawn Murphy for tour updates, ticket announcements, and behind-the-scenes content as the TNH“Summer Sessions” Live Podcast Tour continues to roll out.

MEDIA INQUIRIES / PRESS CONTACT

Khali West

Press & Public Relations

Email: ...

ABOUT WOAHRAE

WOAHRAE is a culture-driven media company specializing in audio, talent, and content development, supporting premium production and distribution across today's leading platforms.

ABOUT TEN97 GROUP

TEN97 Group is a talent and entertainment company focused on representing creators and producing culture-forward programming across live, digital, and broadcast platforms.

ABOUT TNH

TNH is the podcast and live entertainment duo comprised of Jay Walker and Shawn Murphy, best friends since the 7th grade, known for their fast-paced humor, real conversation, and unapologetic cultural commentary.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at