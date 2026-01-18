MENA Golf Tour Kicks Off Egypt Series With $400,000 Prize At New Giza

The MENA Golf Tour's inaugural Egypt Golf Series gets underway this week as a strong international field descends on New Giza Golf Club for the first of four consecutive tournaments offering a combined $400,000 in prize money and crucial Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

The Egypt Golf Series New Giza (19–21 January) marks the start of an intensive four-week swing, during which players will compete at three world-class Egyptian venues before the Tour moves on to Morocco. With $100,000 and OWGR points on offer at each event, the stakes could not be higher as the battle for MENA Golf Tour Rankings supremacy intensifies.

Italy's Ludovico Addabbo leads the charge in Egypt after announcing his arrival on the professional scene with a dominant wire-to-wire victory at the PGA Aroeira Challenge in November. The 27-year-old currently sits second in the MENA Golf Tour Rankings and will be looking to close the gap on leader Chris Wood, who is not competing in Cairo.

Scotland's Aidan O'Hagan, who pushed Wood all the way at the Rolear Algarve Classic in December, will also fancy his chances of a breakthrough victory. He is joined by compatriot Sebastian Sandin and Welshman Toby Hunt, with all three players currently positioned inside the top five. Austria's Aron Zemmer also returns to action after showing glimpses of his quality during the Portugal events.

The field features considerable DP World Tour experience, including Spain's Alejandro Cañizares and England's Ashley Chesters, alongside in-form Jordan Wrisdale, who has impressed throughout the season.

A strong contingent of Egyptian players will represent the host nation, with professionals Ahmed Morgan and Nour Shibl joined by amateurs Issa Abou El Ela, Mohamed Abou El Ela, Abdelmonem El Shafei, and Adam Elshamy.

New Giza Golf Club, designed by Thomson, Perrett & Lobb, provides a fitting stage for the Egypt Series opener. The championship layout on Cairo's western outskirts offers strategic risk-reward opportunities and has quickly established itself as one of the region's premier golfing destinations.

Following New Giza, the Tour relocates to Address Marassi Golf Resort on Egypt's stunning Mediterranean coast for back-to-back events (24–26 January and 29–31 January) before returning to Cairo for the series finale at Madinaty Golf Club (3–5 February).

MENA Golf Tour Chairman and Commissioner Keith Waters said the Egypt Series represents a significant milestone for professional golf in the region.

'We are thrilled to bring the MENA Golf Tour to Egypt for what promises to be an exceptional four weeks of championship golf. The partnership with the Egyptian Golf Federation has been instrumental in making this happen, and we're delighted to see Egyptian players competing alongside our international field.

With $400,000 in total prize money and OWGR points available across all four events, the Egypt Series offers a tremendous opportunity for players to climb the MENA Golf Tour Rankings and take their careers to the next level.'

The Egypt Golf Series New Giza begins on Monday, 19 January.

EGYPT GOLF SERIES SCHEDULE

Egypt Golf Series New Giza | New Giza Golf Club, Cairo | 19–21 January

Egypt Golf Series Marassi 1 | Address Marassi Golf Resort, Al Alamein | 24–26 January

Egypt Golf Series Marassi 2 | Address Marassi Golf Resort, Al Alamein | 29–31 January

Egypt Golf Series Madinaty | Madinaty Golf Club, Cairo | 3–5 February

