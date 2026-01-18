Saudi Arabia Sentences 3 Men To Death Over Terrorism Charges

Saudi Arabia carried out the death sentences of three men convicted of terrorism-related offences, the Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday, January 18.

According to the ministry, the individuals - Hussein bin Salem bin Mohammed Al-Amri, Saud bin Huleil bin Saud Al-Enazi, and Bassam Mohsen Maran Al-Subaie - were found guilty of joining a foreign terrorist organisation, planting explosive devices in security vehicles with the intention of killing members of the security forces, and providing shelter to other militants.

Security authorities arrested the suspects following investigations into the activities. The case was referred to a specialised court, which convicted the three men and handed down discretionary death sentences under Saudi law. The rulings were later upheld by higher judicial authorities and approved through a royal order, in accordance with Sharia.

The executions were carried out in Riyadh on Sunday, the ministry said.

In its statement, the Ministry said the move reflects the Kingdom's commitment to maintaining security and enforcing the law against acts that threaten public safety. It also warned that anyone involved in similar crimes would face the full force of punishment under Sharia law.