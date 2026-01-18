UAE: New Initiative To Empower Female Photographers, Creators

Sony Middle East and Africa is set to introduce the first UAE edition of Sony Alpha Femme, a female-led creative initiative designed to support and connect women across photography, videography, cinematography, and content creation. Making its official debut in Dubai this January, Alpha Femme marks a significant step in Sony's ongoing commitment to nurturing the region's fast-growing creator ecosystem.

The Sony Alpha Femme UAE launch event took place on Saturday, January 17, bringing together female creators, industry leaders, and visual storytellers for a curated experience focused on learning and collaboration.

Sony Alpha Femme is a global initiative built to empower women passionate about visual storytelling. Through community-driven experiences, educational workshops, and access to industry expertise, the program supports creators at every stage of their journey - from beginners discovering their voice to established professionals refining their craft and business strategy.

Following successful editions in Kuwait, South Africa, Egypt, and Kazakhstan, the UAE launch signals Sony's growing focus on elevating women creators in the Middle East. The initiative aligns with the region's rapidly evolving content landscape, where photography, video, and digital storytelling play a central role across media, marketing, and entertainment.

Monthly workshops to support women creators in the UAE

Building on the launch of Sony Alpha Femme UAE, the initiative will continue with dedicated monthly workshops designed to support and expand the Alpha Femme community. These sessions will focus on hands-on learning, industry knowledge sharing, and direct engagement with Sony ambassadors and guest speakers.

The workshops are open to women across all experience levels, welcoming everyone from aspiring photographers and content creators to seasoned professionals looking to sharpen their skills or explore new creative directions.

As part of the ongoing program, the first Sony Alpha Femme workshop in the UAE will take place on Sunday, January 25, at Garage Studio, from 10am to 4pm. The full-day session will offer practical learning opportunities, creative collaboration, and deeper insight into visual storytelling using Sony's Alpha camera systems and imaging technology.