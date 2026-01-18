UAE President To Begin Working Visit To India On January 19

The UAE President will begin a working visit to India tomorrow. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will hold talks with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

They will explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, reflecting the longstanding ties and comprehensive strategic and economic partnerships between the two countries.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

According to the foreign ministry in India, this is Sheikh Mohamed's third official visit to the country since he became President, although it would be the fifth over the last 10 years.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The visit builds on the strong momentum generated by recent high-level exchanges, including the visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in September 2024, and the visit of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Crown Prince of Dubai in April 2025," said the foreign ministry.

(With inputs from Wam)