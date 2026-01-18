Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Education Meets With Lebanese Counterpart And The Canadian Minister Of Industry

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, met today with Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Economic Development in the Canadian regions of Quebec, and. Rima Karami, Minister of Education and Higher Education in the Lebanese Republic.

During the two meetings, ways to enhance joint cooperation were reviewed, particularly in the fields of innovation and scientific research, in addition to exchanging experiences and best practices, in order to contribute to the development of educational systems and the strengthening of academic partnerships between the concerned parties.

