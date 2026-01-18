Crans-Montana Hotels Hit By Wave Of Cancellations After Bar Fire Tragedy

Italian visitors, who represent a significant presence in the mountain resort in canton Valais, have been turning their backs since the New Year's Eve disaster, while authorities and organisers are scaling back festive events out of respect.

The four-star hotel managed by Géraldine Bestenheider in Crans-Montana is fully booked this week thanks to loyal customers attending a seminar. But her establishment, like many others in the region, has seen a wave of cancellations since the deadly fire that killed 40 people and seriously injured 116 others.

This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 The Crans-Montana bar fire has raised questions and criticism abroad: how could such a tragedy occur in Switzerland, which is often viewed as“the land of rules”? An analysis by Swissinfo journalists.