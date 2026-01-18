Minister Of Interior Attends Certificate-Award Ceremony For 8Th Batch Of Officer Cadets At Police College

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Police Academy, attended on Sunday the certificate-award ceremony for the 8th batch of officer cadets at the Police College.

The graduating class includes 168 cadets, among them scholarship students from the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Palestine, the Republic of Yemen, the State of Libya, and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The ceremony took place at the Academy's headquarters, with the attendance of senior officials and officers from the Ministry of Interior and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), along with the families of the graduates.

During the ceremony, His Excellency awarded certificates to the graduates of the 8th batch of officer cadets at the Police College.