Zakat Affairs Department Achieves Incredible Milestones In 2025, Total Outlays Exceed QR 335 Million

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Zakat Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has accomplished incredible, unprecedented milestones throughout 2025.

These achievements embody the corporate performance efficiency, the Sharia and administrative governance accuracy, as well as the effective integrated work system the department pursues in delivering Zakat funds to duly recipients at home and abroad, thereby fulfilling the aims of this Islamic pillar in promoting social interdependence, familial stability, and sustainable humanitarian development.

Director of the Zakat Affairs Department, Mal Allah Abdulrahman Al Jaber, outlined that the total Zakat outlays during 2025 amounted to QR 335,262,731, a figure that reflects the magnitude of responsibility entrusted to the department and the persistent efforts to ensure that Zakat funds are allocated to their approved Shariah-compliant channels, in accordance with the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, while meeting the community's aspirations and reinforcing societal trust in the Zakat system.

The department processed 18,000 files and aid requests for eligible beneficiaries during 2025, an achievement that materializes the efficiency of procedures and speed of execution, Al Jaber suggested, noting that the value of assistance provided to deserving families reached QR 175,123,122, directly contributing to meeting basic livelihood needs, strengthening familial stability, and improving the quality of life for a wide segment of beneficiaries.

As part of the efforts devoted to supporting the education pathway as a fundamental pillar of development, Al Jaber highlighted that tuition assistance during 2025 amounted to QR 102,931,317, benefiting 4,800 students.

This, he noted, unequivocally underscores the department's firm belief in the importance of investing in human capital and its commitment to empowering students from eligible families to continue their education and build their academic and professional future without financial hitches.

On the humanitarian stage, Al Jaber pointed out that the department has provided QR 9,684,980 in aid to Gazans, including the wounded and injured, as part of the humanitarian role and solidarity undertaken by the State of Qatar, along with Awqaf's commitment to playing an effective role in mitigating humanitarian suffering and translating the values of solidarity and mutual support on which the obligation of Zakat is based.

Zakat programs in 2025 included support for 233 medical cases,132 indebted individuals through the debt relief programs, alongside assistance for 75 persons with special needs, underscoring the comprehensiveness of Zakat allocations, the flexibility of its programs, and its capacity to respond to various humanitarian and social cases according to meticulously studied priorities, Al Jaber underlined.

Regarding the Sharia and awareness aspects, Al Jaber elucidated that the department has forged ahead to undertake its advisory and oversight role, responding to 880 Sharia inquiries related to Zakat provisions, in addition to calculating the Zakat of 201 firms.

Additionally, 153 field visits were paid to local firms and enterprises with the objective of urging them to pay Zakat and strengthening the culture of corporate Zakat compliance, as well as deepening the notion of social responsibility for the business sector.

Furthermore, Al Jaber affirmed that these comprehensive efforts helped achieve a growth in Zakat revenues exceeding 15% in 2025, emphasizing that the department remains committed to advancing its digital and field services, expanding communication channels with individuals and firms, and fostering strategic partnerships, thereby ensuring seamless execution, accuracy in calculation, as well as swift disbursement, and maximizing the social and humanitarian impact of Zakat funds.

Finally, Al Jaber asserted that the department would invariably continue to work based on a clear-eyed vision grounded in governance, transparency, and innovation, in a manner that furthers Zakat as an effective tool for social development and a core pillar for promoting interdependence and mercy in society.