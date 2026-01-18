Prime Minister, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister Co-Chair Joint Higher Committee's 5Th Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Ayman Safadi co-chaired the meetings of the 5th session of the Qatari-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee, held Sunday in Amman.

The meetings discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields. They also discussed regional developments, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the start of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to enhance cooperation and partnership relations with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and push them to broader horizons, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of the two fraternal peoples.

At the conclusion of the session meetings, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of endowments, a second executive program for a cooperation protocol in the fields of youth and sports, MoU for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events, MoU on bilateral political consultations, in addition to the general minutes of the 5th session of the Qatari-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee.