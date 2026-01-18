Afghanistan U-19 Thrash West Indies, Storm Into Super Six

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan registered a commanding 138-run victory over West Indies in today's (Sunday) encounter, producing a dominant all-round performance to book their place in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first-a decision that paid off as openers Khalid Ahmadzai and Osman Sadat provided a solid start with an 86-run partnership.

The stand was eventually broken by Vitel Lawes, sparking a brief West Indies fightback as he claimed two more wickets in quick succession.

Captain Mehboob Taskin then joined Sadat at the crease and steadied the innings. The duo added a crucial 77 runs, rebuilding momentum for Afghanistan.

Sadat top-scored with a well-compiled 88, while Taskin anchored the innings to guide his side to a competitive 262 for six in their allotted 50 overs.

For West Indies, Vitel Lawes and Jakeem Pollard were the standout performers with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece.

Afghanistan's bowlers struck early in reply, removing three West Indies batters within the first five overs to put the opposition under immediate pressure.

Jewel Andrew offered lone resistance for the Caribbean side with a fighting half-century but received little support from the other end.

The Afghan bowling attack maintained relentless pressure throughout, bundling out West Indies for 124.

Wahidullah Zadran and Khatir Stanikzai claimed three wickets each, while Nooristani Omarzai was the pick of the bowlers with an impressive four-wicket haul.

With this emphatic win, Afghanistan advance to the Super Six stage and will face Tanzania in their next match on Wednesday, while West Indies are set to take on South Africa on Thursday.

