Karisma Kapoor Shares 2016 Throwback Pic Featuring A Heavily Pregnant Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of her star actress sister Kareena Kapoor Khan's first pregnancy days.

In the picture, Karisma is seen looking at Kareena and checking her comfort as the mommy-to-be back then was seen walking behind her.

In the picture, Kareena could be seen heavily pregnant with her baby bump clearly evident. This was from the time from her first pregnancy days in 2016.

Karisma, shared the picture as a part of the 2016 trend on social media, alongside other pictures.

One of the other images shows Kareena and Karisma glowing at a celebration with their actor parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor. Also seen in the picture was Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan.

Another picture features Karisma enjoying a coconut drink.

Sharing the carousel post, Karisma wrote,“2016 Family, Fashion, Friends, Feelings.”

Talking about Kareena's first pregnancy, the actress welcomed her first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016.



Recently, Kareena had shared an unseen photograph that featured Saif Ali Khan holding newborn Taimur in his arms inside the hospital.

Kareena, on the photo wrote, 'When Dadi Ji photobombed but didn't know'

The actress' grandmother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor was seen sitting in the hospital room where Kareena delivered Taimur.

The carousel post also featured several unseen images from Kapoor's pregnancy phase,

Talking about the star couple, Kareena and Saif, who began dating during the filming of their 2007 released movie Tashan, tied the knot in October 2012 after dating for a few years.



