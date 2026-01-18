Jordan's Prime Minister Meets Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HE Dr. Jaafar Hassan, met in Amman on Sunday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

During the meeting, they discussed avenues for supporting and reinforcing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, with the initiation of the second phase of the ceasefire deal in the Strip.

Both sides also addressed a range of matters of shared interest.