Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2026 To Feature International Arabian Horse Shows, Heritage Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Souq Waqif will host the 2026 Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival, bringing owners, breeders and fans of purebred Arabian horses together in a traditional setting, alongside heritage activities aimed at families and children.

According to the festival programme shared by Souq Waqif on X, the 7th Souq Waqif International Championship for Purebred Arabian Horses (Category A) will run from January 20 to 22, 2026, marking the first of the festival's main competitive events.

The schedule will continue with traditional children's competitions and events on January 23, 2026, before returning to the show ring with the 15th Qatar International Championship for Purebred Arabian Peninsula Horses (Category S), set for January 24 to 26, 2026.

The festival will conclude with the Purebred Arabian Horse Auction (Beauty Category) on January 27, 2026, offering an additional platform for buyers and owners as part of the wider horse show programme.